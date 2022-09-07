WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1954A television tribute will air Monday, August 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV., in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr.

WILLIAMSFIELD, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO