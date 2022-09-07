Read full article on original website
Roy Rodger Woods, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 1954, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr.
Roberta Jane Javorchik, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jane Javorchik, age 77, of Hubbard passed away surrounded by her family, at her friend’s home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Jane was born January 12, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of James E. and Roberta B. Sample Conn. She was a...
John D. Pelles, Sr., Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Pelles Sr., of Mercer passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. He was born April 15, 1938. In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley...
John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
George Bosu, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bosu passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice. He was born in Salem, Ohio on September 13, 1933. George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, assigned to the 376th Bombardment Wing 1951-1955. He...
Janice Ruth Altman, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Ruth Altman, 85, of New Castle, passed away Friday morning, September 9, 2022, in Orchard Manor, Grove City. Mrs. Altman was born July 28, 1937, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Charles William “Bill” Owrey and Geraldine “Deanie” (McCann) Owrey.
Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a machinist...
Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Chuck” Courtney, Jr., 51, formerly of Andover, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his loving family. Chuck was born July 3, 1971, in Chardon, Ohio, the oldest son of Charles and Sherry (Norred) Courtney.
Carrie Ann Bobbie, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Ann Bobbie of Niles passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. She was 45 years old. Carrie was born in Warren on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Jerry A. and Hattie Sparks Bobbie. She attended Niles City School System. Ms....
Regina C. Donnelly, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Regina C. Donnelly, 91, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, in Millcreek Community Hospital, Erie, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Donnelly was born July 19, 1931, in Sharon, the daughter of the late Francis and Carrie (Smith) Eberhardt. She attended the former St. Joseph’s Parochial...
Vernon Ostovich, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon Ostovich, 93, passed away peacefully with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Vern was born October 4, 1928 to Joe and Mary Keller Ostovich. He was raised in the...
Shirley Irene Shaffer Peterson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Irene Shaffer Peterson, age 77 of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1945, to the late Delbert Glenn Shaffer, Sr. and Helen Delphine Champlin Shaffer. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clarence...
Dorothy L. Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Schoenfeld, 86, of Canfield passed away Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Boardman Campus surrounded by her friends and family. Dorothy was born September 29, 1935, in Fairview, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Mertland) Jack. She graduated...
John “Jack” Dout, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Dout, 68, of Sharpsville passed away Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, in Quality of Life Services, Grove City. Funeral arrangements will be announced by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.
George H. Saare, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Saare, 64, of Mineral Ridge passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. George was born December 17, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of William and Ruth (Pullin) Saare. He was a 1976 graduate of Mineral Ridge High...
Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, Akron, Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Karl and Elisabeth (Arthur) Lamka. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and in his spare time he would visit different area flea markets. He...
David Keith Brannan, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Keith Brannan, Sr., 36, died Wednesday afternoon September 7, 2022 at his home. He was born August 26, 1986 in Youngstown, a son of Randy A. Brannan and Susan R. Moening. Mr. Brannan was self-employed in construction and remodeling for 15 years. He enjoyed...
Sherry I. Carl, Minerva, Ohio
MINERVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherry I. Carl passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She was born January 30, 1950. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sherry I Carl, please visit our floral...
Marsha Dianne Barr, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marsha Dianne (Corsivo, Masters) Barr, 74, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, formerly of Liverpool, New York, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:41 a.m. after an extended illness. Marsha was born July 8, 1948 in Syracuse, New York to Elizabeth (Griffin) Corsivo and Dominick. Corsivo. After...
Trudy B. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Trudy B. Scott, 78, of Warren passed away early Thursday morning, September 8, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. For days, she was surrounded by all those that loved and cared for her. Her family is grateful that she is pain-free for the first time in 50 years, and we are confident she has her dancing shoes on and is celebrating her reunion with her beloved mother, Helen, whom she deeply missed.
