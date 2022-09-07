ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Toontown Models on Display at D23 Expo 2022

Models of the upgraded Mickey’s Toontown, currently under construction at Disneyland, is on display at D23 Expo 2022. The models, shared on Twitter by Scott Gustin, mostly reflect the concept art we’ve already seen. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor,...
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed Onstage at D23 Expo 2022

During his first appearance at D23 Expo 2022, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was booed by some of the audience. While the D23 Expo livestream remained silent, the “boo”s are audible in the above video from Twitter user Thomas Lipscomb. Some guests did applaud, but the reaction was mixed at best.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: New ‘Multiverse’ Attraction Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Marvel Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is entering the “multiverse” with a e-ticket new attraction. With this attraction and more Avengers Campus updates, the land can include characters “from anywhere” in the multiverse. The new attraction will feature a “brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite Super Heroes.”
WDW News Today

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Full Trailer Debuts

Today at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, a full trailer debuted for the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2” during the “Studio Showcase Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel. Shortly thereafter, the official Walt Disney Studios account sent the trailer out. As we...
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed on Stage at D23 Expo, Walt Disney’s Plane on Display, TRON Lightcycle / Run Testing with Sound Effects, & More: Daily Recap (9/9/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 9, 2022.
WDW News Today

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Backstory and More Information Revealed at D23 Expo 2022

Disney has revealed more information about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the attraction’s backstory at D23 Expo 2022, Orange County Register reports. The scale model on display at D23 Expo reveals a few new details, most notably the Tiana’s Foods water tower. Tiana’s Foods is an employee-owned community...
WDW News Today

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Sneak Peek Comes to D23 Expo

Today at the “Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios” panel of D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, an expo-exclusive clip was shown from the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”. Though the clip isn’t released online, thanks to attendees in the room we...
WDW News Today

More ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie Details Revealed at D23 Expo

The new “Haunted Mansion” film from director Justin Simien has debuted a trailer during the “Studio Showcase Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. Director Justin Simien took to the stage to speak about the project and detail some of the cameos audiences can expect from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj and more.
WDW News Today

Logo Revealed for Live Action ‘Snow White’ Coming in 2024

We’ve long known of the “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” remake starring Rachel Zegler, but we finally got a look at the logo and a release window for the film. Some footage was also shown during the showcase but was not yet released. Gal Godot stars...
WDW News Today

Disney Films to Receive New ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Intro Next Year

For the first time since 2007, the castle logo which plays ahead of every Disney film will receive a substantial change, tying into the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Thanks to IGN, we got a look at the new 100 Years of Wonder-themed logo, which was revealed today at D23 Expo. The castle remains substantially the same, although the area around it (including the sky) has changed significantly.
WDW News Today

Train Track Sections Assembled as Walt Disney World Railroad Prepares to Return to the Magic Kingdom

While the Walt Disney World Railroad isn’t quite ready to welcome guests back at the Magic Kingdom, a big sign of its impending return can be seen in Tomorrowland. Train tracks have been assembled between Space Mountain and Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., which is undergoing a big refurbishment. The new sections are lying on the recently installed track awaiting installation. It appears to be the right amount of track to complete the last missing segment between the TRON tunnel and the Tomorrowland track.
WDW News Today

Celebrating Disney+ Day 2022 at the Disneyland Resort

Disney+ Day has arrived at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re taking a look around to see all of the offerings going on today!. The Downtown Disney District was home to a collection of artistic photo opportunities, including this optical illusion chalk art by Lori Antoinette and William Zin next to the former ESPN Zone.
