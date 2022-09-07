Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Toontown Models on Display at D23 Expo 2022
Models of the upgraded Mickey’s Toontown, currently under construction at Disneyland, is on display at D23 Expo 2022. The models, shared on Twitter by Scott Gustin, mostly reflect the concept art we’ve already seen. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor,...
WDW News Today
Complimentary Ear Hats and Buttons Available for Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Disney+ Day
It’s Disney+ Day, and guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios can join in the festivities with complimentary ear hats and buttons for today only. The button is dated and slightly different from last year’s button. The small ear hat is new this year. Last year, guests received a...
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed Onstage at D23 Expo 2022
During his first appearance at D23 Expo 2022, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was booed by some of the audience. While the D23 Expo livestream remained silent, the “boo”s are audible in the above video from Twitter user Thomas Lipscomb. Some guests did applaud, but the reaction was mixed at best.
WDW News Today
First Look at ‘Zootopia’ Attraction Ride Vehicle Coming to New Land at Shanghai Disneyland
D23 Expo 2022 has a display of ride vehicle maquettes, including one for the “Zootopia” attraction coming soon to Shanghai Disneyland. The ride vehicle resembles a black and white police car, with two rows of five seats. A Zootopia Police badge logo is on the side. For more...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New ‘Multiverse’ Attraction Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure
Marvel Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is entering the “multiverse” with a e-ticket new attraction. With this attraction and more Avengers Campus updates, the land can include characters “from anywhere” in the multiverse. The new attraction will feature a “brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite Super Heroes.”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Coming to New Orleans Square at Disneyland
Tiana’s Palace, a new restaurant inspired by “The Princess and the Frog,” is coming soon to New Orleans Square at Disneyland. Tiana’s Palace is Tiana’s restaurant at the end of “The Princess and the Frog,” and her version of a princess castle. An exact opening timeframe has not been released.
WDW News Today
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Full Trailer Debuts
Today at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, a full trailer debuted for the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2” during the “Studio Showcase Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel. Shortly thereafter, the official Walt Disney Studios account sent the trailer out. As we...
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Booed on Stage at D23 Expo, Walt Disney’s Plane on Display, TRON Lightcycle / Run Testing with Sound Effects, & More: Daily Recap (9/9/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, September 9, 2022.
WDW News Today
Final Trailer for ‘Andor’ Released Ahead of Disney+ Debut in 11 Days
The final trailer for “Andor” was released today at D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. With the series premiere coming to Disney+ in just 11 days, this will be our last preview of the show before it airs. This was released along with several new character posters that showcase...
WDW News Today
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Backstory and More Information Revealed at D23 Expo 2022
Disney has revealed more information about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the attraction’s backstory at D23 Expo 2022, Orange County Register reports. The scale model on display at D23 Expo reveals a few new details, most notably the Tiana’s Foods water tower. Tiana’s Foods is an employee-owned community...
WDW News Today
Free Buttons, Ear Hats, and Balloons Distributed to Guests at the Disneyland Resort for Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day has arrived, and to celebrate, free buttons and ear hats are being distributed to guests visiting the Disneyland Resort!. Both the ears and the button show off the Disney+ logo in its dark blue and white color scheme. The button specifically notes the date of Disney+ Day, September...
WDW News Today
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Sneak Peek Comes to D23 Expo
Today at the “Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios” panel of D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA, an expo-exclusive clip was shown from the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”. Though the clip isn’t released online, thanks to attendees in the room we...
WDW News Today
Monstro Tiki Mug Available Today at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Just in time for the release of the “Pinocchio” remake on Disney+ Day, the Monstro tiki mug has crashed onto the shores of Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort!. The mug has the same sculpt as the one released at...
WDW News Today
More ‘Haunted Mansion’ Movie Details Revealed at D23 Expo
The new “Haunted Mansion” film from director Justin Simien has debuted a trailer during the “Studio Showcase Day 1: Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. Director Justin Simien took to the stage to speak about the project and detail some of the cameos audiences can expect from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minhaj and more.
WDW News Today
Logo Revealed for Live Action ‘Snow White’ Coming in 2024
We’ve long known of the “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” remake starring Rachel Zegler, but we finally got a look at the logo and a release window for the film. Some footage was also shown during the showcase but was not yet released. Gal Godot stars...
WDW News Today
Disney Films to Receive New ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Intro Next Year
For the first time since 2007, the castle logo which plays ahead of every Disney film will receive a substantial change, tying into the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. Thanks to IGN, we got a look at the new 100 Years of Wonder-themed logo, which was revealed today at D23 Expo. The castle remains substantially the same, although the area around it (including the sky) has changed significantly.
WDW News Today
New Entrance With Giant Character Statues Coming to Toy Story Playland at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris
As part of the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, a new entrance to Toy Story Playland will feature the same giant character statues as other Toy Story Lands around the world. Statues of Jessie and Woody are depicted in concept art currently on display at D23...
WDW News Today
Ride Vehicles Revealed for Upcoming Tokyo DisneySea Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan Attractions
D23 Expo 2022 has a display of ride vehicle maquettes from some of the new rides coming soon to Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea. Laughing Place shared images of the maquettes on Twitter. The “Frozen” attraction vehicle is a boat with blue seats, and some purple and green touches at...
WDW News Today
Train Track Sections Assembled as Walt Disney World Railroad Prepares to Return to the Magic Kingdom
While the Walt Disney World Railroad isn’t quite ready to welcome guests back at the Magic Kingdom, a big sign of its impending return can be seen in Tomorrowland. Train tracks have been assembled between Space Mountain and Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., which is undergoing a big refurbishment. The new sections are lying on the recently installed track awaiting installation. It appears to be the right amount of track to complete the last missing segment between the TRON tunnel and the Tomorrowland track.
WDW News Today
Celebrating Disney+ Day 2022 at the Disneyland Resort
Disney+ Day has arrived at the Disneyland Resort, so we’re taking a look around to see all of the offerings going on today!. The Downtown Disney District was home to a collection of artistic photo opportunities, including this optical illusion chalk art by Lori Antoinette and William Zin next to the former ESPN Zone.
