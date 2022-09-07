ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

‘I almost lost my life three times on that road.’ Residents want action on Mississippi road work not bickering after 20 years of waiting

After 20 years and no answers, taxpaying residents along treacherous Morgantown Road in Adams County are growing impatient for work to widen and resurface the roadway to commence. The work could start this month once the plans are split into a multi-phase project, officials said. Joyce Griffin, a retired registered...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Employee raises break county budget

NATCHEZ — County officials will have to perform major surgery on their budget to move fund balances out of the red and into the black, County Administrator Angie King said during their Tuesday meeting. The Adams County Board of Supervisors held a budget hearing Tuesday and plans to have...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
Local
Mississippi Government
Natchez, MS
Government
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

Brittany Monique Davis, 32, 2-B Ingram Circle, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00. Michael Wiley, 58, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of abusive calls to emergency telephone service. No bond set. Arrests — Saturday.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Susie Lee Gaines

FAYETTE – Services for Susie Lee Gaines, 82, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS will be at Poplar Hill AME Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Rev. E Charles Cotton officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies

NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Board Of Supervisors
Natchez Democrat

Willie Earl Culbert

FAYETTE – Services for Willie Earl Culbert, 68, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, MS will be at Salem Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. M. Irving officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Kathy Darlene Hazlip

Kathy Darlene Hazlip, 66, of Natchez, MS passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Kathy was the daughter of Katherine and Shirod Seale born in Natchez, MS on Dec. 15, 1955. Kathy Seale married Johnny Hazlip on Aug. 27, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and will be spending their 45th anniversary together in heaven. Kathy worked as a nurse and traveling lab tech until she fell ill. She enjoyed shopping and dining out; nevertheless, she loved Jesus, her children, grandchildren, family, and Ole Miss Rebel Football. There aren’t words that can express her love for others and her servant’s heart. Kathy loved and adored her grandchildren; she’d brag on them every chance she could. Some of her happiest moments were just hearing them laugh and have fun.
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Natchez Democrat

Ike Washington III

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ike Washington III, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of...
FERRIDAY, LA
Natchez Democrat

Weather Forecast: September 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Hope you don’t mind dancing in the rain during home coming festivities or Friday night football. Rain, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 1 p.m. are forecast to hit the Natchez area Friday. The high is 87 with a North Northeast wind around 5mph. Precipitation chances for the day are 40 percent. Friday Night should have a 20 percent chance for rain and will be mostly cloudy around 70 degrees. The wind will blow from the east at 5mph.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Fred Ford Jr.

NATCHEZ – Grave Services for Fred Ford, Jr., 68, of Plano, TX, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 24, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Loretta Roubaud Ellis

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Ms. with Reverend Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating. Loretta was born on September 5, 1938 in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord. on...
VIDALIA, LA
Natchez Democrat

Robert J. Foley, Sr.

Services for Robert J. “Bob” Foley, Sr., 94, of Natchez who died Monday, Sept. 05, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 09, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Joseph Xavier officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jefferson County man convicted of trafficking meth

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in U.S. District Court following a four-day jury trial of three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Boris Ward, 49, was also found guilty on one count charging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with kidnapping cousin in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after an incident with his cousin in Adams County on Friday, September 9. Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said Jeremy Junkin went to his cousin’s home on Cranefield Road, fired a shot at the […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jury selection underway for Natchez man accused of killing 4-year-old

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of the man accused of capital murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in Natchez. James Christopher Anderson is also charged with felony child abuse of the four-year-old and her three-year-old sister. The Natchez Democrat reported the trial is being held at the […]
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy