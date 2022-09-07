Read full article on original website
‘I almost lost my life three times on that road.’ Residents want action on Mississippi road work not bickering after 20 years of waiting
After 20 years and no answers, taxpaying residents along treacherous Morgantown Road in Adams County are growing impatient for work to widen and resurface the roadway to commence. The work could start this month once the plans are split into a multi-phase project, officials said. Joyce Griffin, a retired registered...
Natchez Democrat
Employee raises break county budget
NATCHEZ — County officials will have to perform major surgery on their budget to move fund balances out of the red and into the black, County Administrator Angie King said during their Tuesday meeting. The Adams County Board of Supervisors held a budget hearing Tuesday and plans to have...
Natchez Democrat
‘The problem is so big’: Natchez residents ask aldermen to fund housing repairs in Minorville, among working poor
NATCHEZ — About 20 members of the community showed up to the City of Natchez special hearing on its budget Tuesday night seeking funding for efforts to improving housing conditions in Minorville and among the working poor. Emarose Collins Jackson, who taught 36 years in the Natchez public schools,...
Natchez Democrat
Full text: Adams County sheriff responds to ‘busted budget’ comments about pay raises
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten released a statement on Friday in response to comments by county officials regarding pay raises in his department and their impact on the budget. The text of that statement is as follows:. To the Citizens of Adams County, this is certainly not a letter that...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
Brittany Monique Davis, 32, 2-B Ingram Circle, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00. Michael Wiley, 58, 914 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of abusive calls to emergency telephone service. No bond set. Arrests — Saturday.
Natchez Democrat
Susie Lee Gaines
FAYETTE – Services for Susie Lee Gaines, 82, of Fayette, MS who died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS will be at Poplar Hill AME Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Rev. E Charles Cotton officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
‘Earl the Pearl,’ Beloved appliance repairman, coach dies
NATCHEZ — Oftentimes it’s the loud, outgoing people that others remember long after they’re gone. But that isn’t who Earl Hefley was. Rather, he was one quiet person that everybody knew, likely because he either coached them or he fixed something of theirs at some point.
Natchez Democrat
‘This could have been any of us’: Natchez women ‘finish Liza’s run’ in tribute to murdered Memphis runner
More than a dozen runners took Natchez streets at 4:20 a.m. Friday to “finish Liza’s run.”. The memorial run came a week after the abduction and killing of 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher while she ran near the University of Memphis. “This really resonated with us,” said Mallary Mize, who...
Mississippi co-workers mourn the death of woman customers knew as ‘the Voice of Walmart’
Friends and co-workers in one Mississippi community are mourning the death of a woman known as “the voice of Walmart.”. Judy Ann Adams, 77, died Sept. 1 in Cleveland, Texas. This week, co-workers created a memorial at the entrance of the store on Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez, with a phone; a photo of Adams; and her Walmart name tag.
Natchez Democrat
Willie Earl Culbert
FAYETTE – Services for Willie Earl Culbert, 68, of Fayette, MS who died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, MS will be at Salem Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. M. Irving officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Kathy Darlene Hazlip
Kathy Darlene Hazlip, 66, of Natchez, MS passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Kathy was the daughter of Katherine and Shirod Seale born in Natchez, MS on Dec. 15, 1955. Kathy Seale married Johnny Hazlip on Aug. 27, 1977, in Natchez, MS, and will be spending their 45th anniversary together in heaven. Kathy worked as a nurse and traveling lab tech until she fell ill. She enjoyed shopping and dining out; nevertheless, she loved Jesus, her children, grandchildren, family, and Ole Miss Rebel Football. There aren’t words that can express her love for others and her servant’s heart. Kathy loved and adored her grandchildren; she’d brag on them every chance she could. Some of her happiest moments were just hearing them laugh and have fun.
Police rule death of woman whose body was found in Mississippi River a suicide
Natchez police have ruled the death of a woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River on Thursday a suicide. The body of a 39-year-old woman was found on Thursday by barge operators on the Mississippi River about 15 miles South of the Natchez bridge. Adams County Sheriff Travis...
Natchez Democrat
Ike Washington III
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Ike Washington III, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Vicksburg will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church in Ferriday with Bishop Justin Conner officiating. Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of...
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: September 9, 2022
NATCHEZ — Hope you don’t mind dancing in the rain during home coming festivities or Friday night football. Rain, scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 1 p.m. are forecast to hit the Natchez area Friday. The high is 87 with a North Northeast wind around 5mph. Precipitation chances for the day are 40 percent. Friday Night should have a 20 percent chance for rain and will be mostly cloudy around 70 degrees. The wind will blow from the east at 5mph.
Natchez Democrat
Fred Ford Jr.
NATCHEZ – Grave Services for Fred Ford, Jr., 68, of Plano, TX, formerly of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 24, 2022, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery under...
Natchez Democrat
Loretta Roubaud Ellis
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Loretta Roubaud Ellis of Vidalia were held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Natchez, Ms. with Reverend Brother Steven C. McDonald officiating. Loretta was born on September 5, 1938 in Port Barre, Louisiana and went to be with her Lord. on...
Natchez Democrat
Robert J. Foley, Sr.
Services for Robert J. “Bob” Foley, Sr., 94, of Natchez who died Monday, Sept. 05, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 09, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Joseph Xavier officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
Jefferson County man convicted of trafficking meth
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jefferson County man was found guilty in U.S. District Court following a four-day jury trial of three counts of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Prosecutors said Boris Ward, 49, was also found guilty on one count charging 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of […]
Man charged with kidnapping cousin in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after an incident with his cousin in Adams County on Friday, September 9. Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said Jeremy Junkin went to his cousin’s home on Cranefield Road, fired a shot at the […]
Jury selection underway for Natchez man accused of killing 4-year-old
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of the man accused of capital murder in the death of a four-year-old girl in Natchez. James Christopher Anderson is also charged with felony child abuse of the four-year-old and her three-year-old sister. The Natchez Democrat reported the trial is being held at the […]
