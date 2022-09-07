U.S.: Russia Could Be About To Buy 'Millions' Of North Korean Shells, Rockets

Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Russia 'abandons 20,000 troops' near Kherson: 'Stupid orcs' cut off as commanders flee across river in the face of Ukrainian counter-attack, governor says
Russia has abandoned 20,000 troops near Kherson in the face of a Ukrainian counter-attack, the regional governor has claimed. Vitaly Kim said Russia is relocating command posts on the west bank of the Dnipro River to the east, leaving 'stupid orcs' - his term for Kremlin soldiers - behind. Ukraine...
Former US ambassador to Russia says he doesn't see Putin recovering from his mistakes in the Ukraine war
Michael McFaul, a former US ambassador to Russia, said Putin has "failed" in his Ukraine objectives. Six months into the war, Putin has faced too many failures to come back from them, he said. McFaul also referenced how Putin now lacks the troops required to achieve any substantial goals. Michael...
Russian soldier defects, tells CBS News he and his comrades were "lied to," and soon realized Ukraine "war was wrong"
Kyiv — Six months into his war on Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for his nation to build a bigger army. He has ordered an increase of 137,000 troops, starting in January. But if CBS News correspondent Debora Patta's rare, candid conversation with a Russian paratrooper is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Turkey’s president warns West: ‘Russia is not a country that can be underestimated’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday criticized the West for its “provocation-based policy” toward Russia. “I say to those who underestimate Russia, you are doing it wrong. Russia is not a country that can be underestimated,” Erdoğan said at a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, per translations in the news outlet Anadolu Agency.
International Business Times
Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion
A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine
A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The photo that condemned Putin's Wagner thugs: Ukraine 'blows up Russian mercenary HQ in Donbas using HIMARS' after propagandist gave away its location with picture of a street sign
Smiling alongside mercenaries in full combat gear, this is how Russian war propagandist Sergei Sreda marked a visit to Wagner's Ukraine headquarters last week - saying they welcomed him 'like family' and told 'funny stories'. But Sreda may have condemned the men to death - giving away the base's location...
americanmilitarynews.com
China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Kim Jong-un builds eight new mansions so that would-be assassins never know where to find him
KIM Jong-un has built several new mansions so that would-be assassins never know where to find him, experts have revealed. Eight luxury houses have been detected in the North Korean tyrant’s Ch’angkwangsan compound at the heart of the capital Pyongyang. The blog North Korea Leadership Watch also identified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend is a 'cover operation', according to former Russian MP
Putin’srumored relationship with former gymnast,Alina Kabaeva, made headlines when a Russian newspaper reported that he was going to leave his wife for the now-politician. Although the newspaper was suspended shortly after, theories continue to emerge over a decade later. A ‘cover operation’?. Most recently, the alleged relationship...
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Horror moment two swimmers are blown up on Odesa beach after hitting ‘Russian sea mine’
THIS is the terrifying moment two men are blown up by a suspected Russian sea mine after swimming on a beach in Odesa, Ukraine. The horrifying detonation also injured two others after a crowd of beachgoers gathered despite warnings to avoid the coastline. The CCTV footage, shared by Ukrainian media...
Putin’s bodyguards look agitated as Russian leader briefly steps out of his bulletproof car to greet crowd – highlighting Kremlin’s fear of assassination
The sheer alarm shown by Vladimir Putin’s armed bodyguards when he made an 'impromptu' stop to greet a crowd shows their fears of an assassination attempt against the warmonger Kremlin leader. Putin was out of his official bulletproof Aurus limousine for no more than 15 seconds in what may...
Comments / 2