Erie, PA

Lollie & Co to close North East location, remains open in Colony Plaza

By Jennifer Mobilia
 4 days ago

Downtown North East is losing a popular business.

The owner of Lollie has decided to close her store on South Lake Street.

However, Lollie will remain open at the Colony Plaza in Erie.

The owner said that it was a tough decision to make, but consolidating to one location will allow Lollie to expand and offer their clientele more variety.

Nest by Lollie, which offers home decor, is moving to the Village West Shopping Plaza.

The North East location will officially close by the end of September.

#Lollie Co#Frontier Park
YourErie

YourErie

