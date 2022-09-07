Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Man critically wounded in shooting near St. Marys River in Southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say a man drove home after he was severely wounded in a shooting near the St. Marys River in Southwest Fort Wayne Saturday night. Officers responded to the home at the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. and found the man with the gunshot wound.
WOWO News
One man in critical condition after Friday night shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night on the city’s near southwest side. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim told police that he was shot in the area of Gruber Avenue and Vesy Avenue before he drove to the Owaissa Way location where family called 911. Police went to the reported scene of the shooting and found evidence of it happening there.
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
WANE-TV
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting in southwest Fort Wayne Friday night. Just before 10:15 p.m., FWPD responded to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way. Police were told they had been called to a family member’s house after the victim drove there from the scene.
WOWO News
Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.
WANE-TV
Courts: Woman killed in 2021 shooting possibly a gang hit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As soon as they left the gas station, they were followed. Someone in a white Ford Fusion began chasing the silver Saturn through the streets of the southeast side, firing shots along the way. Six or seven gunshots cracked the air at one point, causing the woman driving the Saturn to stop.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit
HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
WOWO News
Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
wbiw.com
Huntington man arrested on numerous charges after a vehicle pursuit
GRANT CO. – Thursday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, of Huntington. He was incarcerated in Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County for failure to appear on a theft charge.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Stardale Dr. shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to 2700 Stardale Dr. after a 911 call reporting a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police...
WANE-TV
Fire crews put out flames at home on Fort Wayne’s southwest side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at a home on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon, FWFD said in a press release. The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Miner Street. Crews reported they had the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Blvd. crash ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Police got to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the side of the road. According to Fort Wayne...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
WANE-TV
Police find over 400 grams of meth, nearly $5k in drug raid; 2 arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and Allen County SWAT arrested two suspects Friday on a number of drug-related charges after a raid that uncovered hundreds of grams of meth, thousands in cash, and more. County SWAT teams and detectives with FWPD’s Vice and Narcotics Division found...
WANE-TV
2 injured after driver misses curve, crashes into tree off US 27: police
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne residents are in the hospital after crashing into a tree Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency crews responded around 6:10 a.m. to a crash near US 27 and County Road 300 West. A...
wibqam.com
‘No coincidence’: Former FBI agent weighs in on ongoing river search in Peru
PERU, Ind. — Indiana State Police still aren’t saying anything about ongoing searches of the Wabash River near the home of a man who has been tied to the Delphi Murder Investigation. For three weeks now, Indiana State Police have been searching the river but won’t say what...
WANE-TV
Police look for person who fired shots in Marion
MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
WOWO News
Allen County fatal crash victim identified
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
