Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

One man in critical condition after Friday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting Friday night on the city’s near southwest side. Fort Wayne Police were called to the 3500 block of Owaissa Way at 10:13 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim told police that he was shot in the area of Gruber Avenue and Vesy Avenue before he drove to the Owaissa Way location where family called 911. Police went to the reported scene of the shooting and found evidence of it happening there.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Huntington man arrested after chase

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
HUNTINGTON, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
WOWO News

Two arrested in Fort Wayne drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A couple was arrested following a Friday drug raid in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne Police Department’s vice and narcotics team along with SWAT served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Beechmont Drive at 12:38 p.m. Police say they had an ongoing investigation and surveillance on Matthew S. Redd, 45, for both the home on Beechmont Dr. and in the 4500 block of Calumet Avenue, which is also owned by Redd.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Woman killed in 2021 shooting possibly a gang hit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As soon as they left the gas station, they were followed. Someone in a white Ford Fusion began chasing the silver Saturn through the streets of the southeast side, firing shots along the way. Six or seven gunshots cracked the air at one point, causing the woman driving the Saturn to stop.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man charged in wreck that nearly killed twin brother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of driving drunk and blowing through a stop sign just prior to a crash that landed his twin brother in the hospital in life-threatening condition with a broken neck. Allen County Prosecutors this week formally charged 25-year-old Christopher...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Huntington man faces multiple charges after police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A Huntington, Indiana man with a prior arrest warrant for theft is facing more criminal charges after police say he resisted officers trying to pull him over for running a red light. A vehicle pursuit by Indiana State Police troopers early Thursday morning led to the arrest of 33-year-old James Hill of […]
HUNTINGTON, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne couple charged with neglect in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect in connection to a child’s death. Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, were each charged with six felonies of neglect of a dependent on Thursday in the death of a child and for living conditions of three other children according to the Journal Gazette.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

Huntington man arrested on numerous charges after a vehicle pursuit

GRANT CO. – Thursday, a vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of James Hill, 33, of Huntington. He was incarcerated in Grant County to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Madison County for failure to appear on a theft charge.
HUNTINGTON, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Stardale Dr. shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting Wednesday night in Southeast Fort Wayne. According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to 2700 Stardale Dr. after a 911 call reporting a shooting at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire crews put out flames at home on Fort Wayne’s southwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at a home on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon, FWFD said in a press release. The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Miner Street. Crews reported they had the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Blvd. crash ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Police got to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim unresponsive on the side of the road. According to Fort Wayne...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police look for person who fired shots in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Marion have asked for the public’s help as they search for the person who fired several gunshots on the city’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon. Police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the area of East 35th Street and Home Avenue on...
MARION, IN
WOWO News

Allen County fatal crash victim identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
AUBURN, IN

