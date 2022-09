On Thursday September 8th the Boys Golf Program recorded multiple victories. Please see below for a recap of the action. Varsity faced off against the Black Tigers of Cuyahoga Falls at Brookside golf club and recorded a win in a 9-hole match. David Swab led the way for the Bears with an even par 36. AJ Maruniak, playing in his first varsity match, contributed a score of 44. Lukas Cengic also shot 44, followed by Ari Ahlawat with a 45. Andrew Gold was right behind with a 46. Andy Kovalak, also making his varsity debut, rounded out the Bears lineup with a 52.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO