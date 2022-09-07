Insecure star Issa Rae is all legs in a chic mini dress and black kitten heels as she leads stars at HFR's 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards in New York

Issa Rae put on a leggy display as she arrived at Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards in New York on Tuesday night.

The Insecure star, 37, strolled the red carpet in a patterned long-sleeve mini dress with a chic mock neckline.

Issa is the first recipient of the Virgil Abloh Award, which was created in honor of the late Louis Vuitton artistic director, who passed away last year after a two-year cancer battle.

The award 'celebrates like-minded individuals who embody Virgil's spirit, brilliance, and vision, through invaluable contributions to culture, community, and innovation,' as per a press release.

Issa styled her sexy mini with a pair of black leather sandals with a modest heel.

Giving her neutral toned look a pop of bold color, Issa rocked a bright orange manicure and a neon green pedicure.

Her brunette hair flowed down her back and chest in braids and her fingers were decked out in sparkly statement rings.

She also donned a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The actress had an ethereal glow to her flawless complexion and she drew attention to her eyes by wearing a pair of fluffy false lashes.

Issa was joined on the red carpet by fellow honorees Janet Jackson, Ade Samuel, Robin Givhan and Sergio Hudson.

Jackson received the ICON of the Year Award for her contributions to music, fashion, film and philanthropy.

The 56-year-old music icon wowed in a frilly beige three-tiered skirt that dusted the red carpet.

The Scream hitmaker gave her look a funky edge by tucking a black blazer and graphic tee into the ruched waistband of her skirt.

Jackson length raven hair was worn in braids and styled in a dramatic updo, which was paired with large silver hoop earrings.

She was joined by motivational speaker Brandice Daniel, who stunned in a feathered iridescent mini dress and sparkly silver heels.

Sergio Hudson, who established the luxury ready-to-wear brand Sergio Hudson, took home the coveted Designer of the Year gong.

Ade Samuel, who has dressed the likes of Mariah Carey and Black Panther star Letitia Wright, was named Stylist of the Year.

Robin Givhan, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner and currently serves as a fashion correspondent for The Daily Beast and Newsweek, was awarded Editor of the Year.

Sherri Shepherd was also on hand for the festivities. The talk show host dazzled in a fuchsia dress with matching heels and a glossy berry lipstick on her pout.

Issa was seated front row for the fashion and awards show, which was given the theme 'Future's Past.'

A press release explained that this year's event showcased 'fashion's future fueled by the untold history of countless contributions, sacrifices, and innovations in fashion that inspire HFR to explore groundbreaking collaborations and to elevate black-owned brands.'

It also aimed to 'support further progress for diversity, equality and inclusion in the fashion world.'

HFR put on the show in partnership with LVMH, who presented the first-ever Virgil Abloh Award on Tuesday.

In a statement, CEO & Founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, Brandice Daniel said the goal this year was to recognize African American designers who paved the way for today's fashion frontrunners.

'African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although much of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of Black designers like Lois Alexander Lane, who created the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum.

'We also would not exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers like Ann Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley, and Eunice Johnson. We are moving into the future by reaching back to understand, honor, and pull strength from our past,' she concluded.

Partnership: HFR put on the show in partnership with LVMH, who presented the first-ever Virgil Abloh Award on Tuesday