Insecure star Issa Rae is all legs in a chic mini dress and black kitten heels as she leads stars at HFR's 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards in New York

By Carly Johnson For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

Issa Rae put on a leggy display as she arrived at Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards in New York on Tuesday night.

The Insecure star, 37, strolled the red carpet in a patterned long-sleeve mini dress with a chic mock neckline.

Issa is the first recipient of the Virgil Abloh Award, which was created in honor of the late Louis Vuitton artistic director, who passed away last year after a two-year cancer battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dOKHI_0hkmTIwV00
Arrival: Issa Rae put on a leggy display as she arrived at Harlem's Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards in New York on Tuesday night

The award 'celebrates like-minded individuals who embody Virgil's spirit, brilliance, and vision, through invaluable contributions to culture, community, and innovation,' as per a press release.

Issa styled her sexy mini with a pair of black leather sandals with a modest heel.

Giving her neutral toned look a pop of bold color, Issa rocked a bright orange manicure and a neon green pedicure.

Her brunette hair flowed down her back and chest in braids and her fingers were decked out in sparkly statement rings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCXSj_0hkmTIwV00
Chic: The Insecure star, 37, strolled the red carpet in a patterned long-sleeve mini dress with a chic mock neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOmIp_0hkmTIwV00

She also donned a pair of silver hoop earrings.

The actress had an ethereal glow to her flawless complexion and she drew attention to her eyes by wearing a pair of fluffy false lashes.

Issa was joined on the red carpet by fellow honorees Janet Jackson, Ade Samuel, Robin Givhan and Sergio Hudson.

Jackson received the ICON of the Year Award for her contributions to music, fashion, film and philanthropy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FunRC_0hkmTIwV00
Icon: Janet Jackson received the ICON of the Year Award for her contributions to music, fashion, film and philanthropy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUiFw_0hkmTIwV00
Frilly: The 56-year-old music icon wowed in a frilly beige three-tiered skirt that dusted the red carpet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjMXQ_0hkmTIwV00
Plus one: She was joined by motivational speaker Brandice Daniel, who stunned in a feathered iridescent mini dress and sparkly silver heels

The 56-year-old music icon wowed in a frilly beige three-tiered skirt that dusted the red carpet.

The Scream hitmaker gave her look a funky edge by tucking a black blazer and graphic tee into the ruched waistband of her skirt.

Jackson length raven hair was worn in braids and styled in a dramatic updo, which was paired with large silver hoop earrings.

She was joined by motivational speaker Brandice Daniel, who stunned in a feathered iridescent mini dress and sparkly silver heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7sTk_0hkmTIwV00
Winners: Issa was joined on the red carpet by fellow honorees Ade Samuel (pictured), Robin Givhan and Sergio Hudson. Ade Samuel, who has dressed the likes of Mariah Carey and Black Panther star Letitia Wright, was named Stylist of the Year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDbvh_0hkmTIwV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5TnH_0hkmTIwV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VT1dx_0hkmTIwV00
Fabulous in fuchsia: Sherri Shepherd was also on hand for the festivities. The talk show host dazzled in a fuchsia dress with matching heels and a glossy berry lipstick on her pout

Sergio Hudson, who established the luxury ready-to-wear brand Sergio Hudson, took home the coveted Designer of the Year gong.

Ade Samuel, who has dressed the likes of Mariah Carey and Black Panther star Letitia Wright, was named Stylist of the Year.

Robin Givhan, who is a Pulitzer Prize winner and currently serves as a fashion correspondent for The Daily Beast and Newsweek, was awarded Editor of the Year.

Sherri Shepherd was also on hand for the festivities. The talk show host dazzled in a fuchsia dress with matching heels and a glossy berry lipstick on her pout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11J7jv_0hkmTIwV00
Honoree: Issa is the first recipient of the Virgil Abloh Award, which was created in honor of the late Louis Vuitton artistic director, who passed away last year after a two-year cancer battle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k63fT_0hkmTIwV00
Front row: Issa was seated front row for the fashion and awards show, which was given the theme 'Future's Past'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yrcty_0hkmTIwV00
Pop of color: Giving her neutral toned look a pop of bold color, Issa rocked a bright orange manicure and a neon green pedicure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NthTr_0hkmTIwV00
Decked out: Her brunette hair flowed down her back and chest in braids and her fingers were decked out in sparkly statement rings

Issa was seated front row for the fashion and awards show, which was given the theme 'Future's Past.'

A press release explained that this year's event showcased 'fashion's future fueled by the untold history of countless contributions, sacrifices, and innovations in fashion that inspire HFR to explore groundbreaking collaborations and to elevate black-owned brands.'

It also aimed to 'support further progress for diversity, equality and inclusion in the fashion world.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gh9t5_0hkmTIwV00
In awe: Jackson seen gazing at her trophy as she accepted the ICON of the Year Award
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAxhB_0hkmTIwV00
Mingling: Jackson was captured chatting with Brandice Daniel with her trophy in hand and a band setup behind her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9Cpp_0hkmTIwV00
Taking the stage: Issa seen speaking to attendees and fellow honorees as she graciously accepted the Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzHx4_0hkmTIwV00
Powerful: Issa looked like a powerful force during her acceptance speech

HFR put on the show in partnership with LVMH, who presented the first-ever Virgil Abloh Award on Tuesday.

In a statement, CEO & Founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, Brandice Daniel said the goal this year was to recognize African American designers who paved the way for today's fashion frontrunners.

'African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although much of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of Black designers like Lois Alexander Lane, who created the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum.

'We also would not exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers like Ann Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley, and Eunice Johnson. We are moving into the future by reaching back to understand, honor, and pull strength from our past,' she concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9ee0_0hkmTIwV00
Partnership: HFR put on the show in partnership with LVMH, who presented the first-ever Virgil Abloh Award on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N42p2_0hkmTIwV00
Theme: In a statement, CEO & Founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, Brandice Daniel said the goal this year was to recognize African American designers who paved the way for today's fashion frontrunners

