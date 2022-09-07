Read full article on original website
Hulu's Sexy New Drama Series 'Tell Me Lies' Is Set on the East Coast — Was It Filmed There?
Based on author Carola Lovering's twisty 2018 novel of the same name, Meaghan Oppenheimer's Hulu series Tell Me Lies tells the unbearably toxic love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as it unfolds over the course of eight years. Was it love at first sight? Perhaps, as the two ill-fated lovebirds are shown locking eyes on their college campus circa 2007.
Kenyona 'Sunny' Matthews: We must redefine the American Dream
Wealth is one of the most important measures of success in the United States. Without wealth, a person will not be considered to have succeeded in American society. Most people believe that hard work is rewarded and that everyday people make their dreams come true. Their determination and merit will lead to wealth and allow them to achieve the American Dream. The American Dream is unfortunately elusive, requiring an individual to amass as much wealth and property...
The Number of Women Who Have Won 'Big Brother' Continues to Discourage Us
With only five houseguests remaining, three of which are women, viewers are likely to see a female (hopefully Taylor Hale) crowned as the Season 24 winner of Big Brother. Although this outcome seems unlikely since Monte and Turner plan to stick together and evict the girls back-to-back-to-back, we think the women can weasel their way into the final three.
When Does 'The Last of Us' Take Place — and How Old Is Joel? Tracking the Timeline
With an HBO series on the way and two excellent games out on PlayStation, The Last of Us is shaping up to be one of the more successful media properties of the last decade. With The Last of Us having a near-present timeline, it's worth asking when exactly these games take place.
Queen Latifah Is a Target in the New Mexico Desert in 'End of the Road' — Was it Filmed There?
What's an innocent, mind-numbingly boring road trip without stolen drug money, car chases, and a mysterious murder? Wait, what? No road trip we've ever been on has entered that level of chaos. These shenanigans (if we can even call them that) make up the plot of Netflix's newest action thriller flick End of the Road, which comes to us from director Millicent Shelton.
'Star Trek' Star and Arguably "Best Chris" Chris Pine Is Worth a Lot
Actor Chris Pine is known for his "Jolly Rancher blue" eyes and his propensity for flip phones, but to most, he's better known as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series. The actor is known for his work in films such as The Princess Diaries 2, Wonder Woman, Don't Worry Darling, and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, but for all of his high-profile film roles, what is his net worth?
Married Couple Sara Paxton and Zach Cregger Team Up for Horror Movie ‘Barbarian’
You know how that new Netflix movie Love in the Villa is a rom-com about a couple that meets in a double-booked vacation rental? Take that same set-up and make it a horror movie, and you have the new movie Barbarian, which hit theaters yesterday, Friday, September 9. Zach Cregger wrote and directed the scary flick, and Sara Paxton, his real-life wife since 2019, has a cameo, adding another entry to her growing horror-movie résumé.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Is No Longer on NBC — Here’s Where to Watch It Now
In 1965, NBC first aired its long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. For nearly six decades, the series has explored the twists, turns, love stories, and heartbreaks in the fictional town of Salem, Ill. Days of Our Lives has also maintained its solid fan base as new shows began airing on the network.
Terry Silver Wants to Take 'Cobra Kai' Global via the Sekai Taikai Karate Tournament
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. Let's face it — Netflix has been having quite a stressful year; however, with the return of fan-favorite shows Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, the streaming service appears to be back at the top, and we couldn't be more excited. On that note, we're here to talk about the critically acclaimed martial arts dramedy that just returned to the platform for Season 5.
Rick Harrison's Current Relationship With His Mother Is Far From Ideal
If you've ever watched , it's hard to not know who Rick Harrison is. The de-facto leader of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas has become a reality show icon over the years thanks to his quick wit, historical knowledge, and fan-favorite personality. Article continues...
How to 1v1 Friends in 'MultiVersus' Online or From Home
The 1v1, a game mode and multiplayer challenge, is as old as 1972's Pong and still going strong today. With Warner Bros.' brawler MultiVersus, the question of just how you 1v1 your friends inevitably comes up. Article continues below advertisement. MultiVersus is the latest contribution to the character brawler that...
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Introduces the MCU to the Embodiment of the Universe (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s the biggest day of the year! No, it’s not Christmas … It's Disney Plus day! This means that some of our favorite movies and television shows are making their premiere on Disney Plus, and we can celebrate by watching them. One such movie is Thor: Love and Thunder, which was first released in theaters around the world earlier this year. And to many casual at-home MCU fans, the character Eternity inspires some questions.
Here's How To Get on 'Renovation Impossible' and Make Your Vision for Your Home a Reality
The HGTV show Renovation Impossible helps people see their renovation dreams become a reality thanks to Russell J. Holmes and his team. But if you don't just want to watch people get their ideal home office or brand new finished basement, we have the details on how to get on Renovation Impossible.
Is Elon Musk Buying 'Fortnite'? The Rumor Explained
Some memes never die, some stay far past their welcome, and some memes are just white noise about Elon Musk (and Fortnite). In case you're out of the loop, Elon Musk is estimated to be the richest man in the world by Bloomberg. His business ventures include Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and the Boring Company. Though Musk's car company would invite comparisons to Nikola Tesla, a more apt comparison for Musk as a businessman and venture capitalist would be Thomas Edison considering Musk's practice of buying out smaller startups, such as Tesla, and then appointing himself as CEO.
Did 'The Rings of Power' Introduce a New Sauron Candidate in the Form of Adar?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Episode 3 on Prime Video. The hunt for Sauron continues in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3. Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova) has been captured by the orcs. They force the elf or other captors into slave labor.
The Sound on Some Users' Instagram Stories Won't Turn off, and People Are Livid
A wave of new features has been rolled on Instagram in recent months, and some of those features have done more to frustrate users than to make the experience on the app better. More recently, some users have noticed that they are unable to turn the sound on their Instagram Stories off, and some users have become so frustrated by the problem that they are threatening to delete the app altogether.
Does John Kreese Manage to Come out on Top in Season 5 of 'Cobra Kai'? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. We don't know about you, but John Kreese (Martin Kove) is a villain we love to hate. The deranged karate sensei continues to be a massive pain in the neck in Cobra Kai, but we can't help but become entranced any time he appears on our screen. However, with the recent release of Season 5, fans will be shocked to know that Kreese has a smaller role than in previous installments.
Is 'Barbarian' Star Georgina Campbell Currently Single? She Was Rumored to Be Dating a Musician
It looks like 2022 is the year of horror movies. There have been countless scary movies released over the last few months that have garnered tons of attention. Barbarian is another 2022 horror movie, and it also fits into the mystery genre. It’s about a young woman who realizes the rental home she booked is already taken by someone else.
How '90s Actor Pauly Shore Reinvented Pinocchio in 2022
Don’t mind us, we’re just in our Pinocchio era. No seriously, it’s 2022 and there are three different films titled "Pinocchio" that have either been released or will be by the end of the year. Most prominently there's Disney's live-action reboot of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks. There's also Netflix's stop-motion Pinocchio film, which is slated to hit the streamer in December. Last but not least, there's Lionsgate's animated take on the tale — Pinocchio: A True Story — which was released back in March.
