Suspect, victim named after fatal Porterville stabbing, deputies say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A victim and a suspect were identified after a deadly stabbing Thursday afternoon, according to Tulare County deputies. Deputies say around 3:00 p.m. deputies were called to a stabbing at a home on Legget Street in Porterville. When Deputies arrived, they say they found 49-year-old Rafael Guzman of Porterville with multiple […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A pedestrian wandered into the path of traffic early Saturday morning in northwest Fresno and was fatally struck by a passing car, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say they received a call about a collision around 1:15 a.m. They arrived to find...
Porterville Recorder
Arrest made in deadly stabbing
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported an arrest has been made in a deadly stabbing that happened on Thursday in Porterville. The vicim of the stabbing was also identified. Omar Sepulveda, 27 of Porterville, was arrested. He suspected of stabbing to death 49-year-old Rafael Guzman of Porterville. At about 3...
Porterville Recorder
Man stabbed to death in Porterville
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office reported a man was stabbed to death in Porterville on Thursday. At about 3 p.m. Thursday, TCSO Deputies were called to the 200 Block of S. Leggett Street in Porterville for a stabbing. When Deputies arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple...
2 bodies found at home along Hwy 119: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homicide detectives are at a home off Highway 119 investigating the deaths of two people, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies were called to the area at around 4:21 p.m. This is a developing story. The story will be updated as more information is […]
3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Man carjacked in Earlimart by armed suspects
EARLIMART, Calif. ( ) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a victim’s car after he was carjacked Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say the man was sitting inside his gold Lincoln Towncar near Tulare Avenue and State Street in Earlimart when two men approached him just before 3:00 p.m.
Family calls for answers in Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a missing Selma woman is continuing to plead for answers as the investigation into her disappearance has failed to turn up any solid leads. On Saturday afternoon, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes’ family was joined by Steve Adams, the executive director of the National Center For Child Safety and Awareness, […]
Suspicious circumstances surround BPD search for missing girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing girl they deem at-risk due to her age and “suspicious circumstances,” BPD officials said. Arianna Perez, 14, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of White Lane, according to BPD. She is described as white, 5 feet 6 […]
KMPH.com
Caught on video: Woman attacks others at Taco Truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on video attacking Food Truck workers and customers with a large stick Friday night in Fresno. "It all broke down once she hit my mom, like dude no one is even messing with you, nobody was doing anything to you, like you came here, you started everything," said Diana Espinoza, daughter of the business owners.
13-year-old arrested for bringing fentanyl to school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on campus […]
WATCH OUT: Scam calls pretending to be Fresno PD
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fraudulent caller has been contacting local residents pretending to be the Fresno Police Department, according to a warning issued by Fresno County Superior Court on Friday. Officials say various members of the public have alerted officials stating that someone pretending to be from the police department had contacted them […]
Sherriff confirms K-9 deputy died of heat-related issues
Update: K-9 Hannes was transported to UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center in Tulare for a necropsy. The official cause of death was heat stroke, KCSO said. The coroner’s office says, there were no other significant findings to determine that Hannes had any underlying conditions. Heat stroke in canines can set in fast and often not […]
L.A. Weekly
Pedestrian Accident on Highway 190 Kills Man [Porterville, CA]
19-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near Martin Street. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m., near Martin Street on August 8th. As per reports, officials responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Although, the events leading up to the accident remain unknown. Paramedics arrived at the...
Strathmore woman missing for over a week
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a woman who was reported missing at the end of last month in Tulare County. Officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Amber Dawn Golden was last seen leaving her family’s home near Ave 196 and Road 208 in Strathmore on August 22. Golden […]
crimevoice.com
Suspect arrested in alleged double shooting in Kern County
“On August 30, 2022, at about 11:00 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office area deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills for a report of a possible shooting victim. When deputies arrived they located two Hispanic adult males, each suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition. The second victim was located deceased on scene. Homicide detectives were called out to assume the investigation. This investigation is active and ongoing.
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno County rollover crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the solo rollover crash on Tuesday. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m at Dinuba and Marks Ave. Investigators say the driver veered off the road and crashed into a grape vineyard. The man killed has been identified as 61-year-old Daniel […]
Vandalism suspect sought in Delano
The Delano Police Department says they believe the man in a surveillance video captured on July 17, 2022 is responsible for two separate incidents of vandalism at the New Allen Capel AME Church.
