Salem, OH

Grant approved for city green in Salem

By Jacob Thompson
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem City Council voted to pass a $700,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The vote passed by a unanimous vote.

The money from ODNR now has to be used for a village green space.

It will be put in the area that used to house the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce building located at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and State Street.

