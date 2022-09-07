ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

The economy's health is currently the main concern of companies and investors. Will the economic machine slow to the point of seizing up? The Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates more sharply than many investors expected. Some economists expect the monetary policies of the central banks plus the energy crisis in Europe to cause a hard economic landing, or recession.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Google's 'Rest and Vest' Days for Sr. Employees Are Over, Says CEO. It's a Brilliant Idea

'Rest and vest' may just be the worst-kept secret in Silicon Valley. Also known as 'coasters', these are institutional employees, typically senior engineers at big tech companies like Google and Facebook/Meta, who have it easy in their job and who hang about on company rooftops shooting the breeze with their fellow coasters, all while collecting a 7-figure paycheck and an even healthier stock.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'

Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
CARS
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer

Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
TECHNOLOGY

