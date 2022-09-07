Read full article on original website
Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy
The economy's health is currently the main concern of companies and investors. Will the economic machine slow to the point of seizing up? The Federal Reserve will continue to aggressively raise interest rates more sharply than many investors expected. Some economists expect the monetary policies of the central banks plus the energy crisis in Europe to cause a hard economic landing, or recession.
Google's 'Rest and Vest' Days for Sr. Employees Are Over, Says CEO. It's a Brilliant Idea
'Rest and vest' may just be the worst-kept secret in Silicon Valley. Also known as 'coasters', these are institutional employees, typically senior engineers at big tech companies like Google and Facebook/Meta, who have it easy in their job and who hang about on company rooftops shooting the breeze with their fellow coasters, all while collecting a 7-figure paycheck and an even healthier stock.
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
Bosses giving up the return-to-office fight have found another way to win: Tracking their remote workers’ every move
Productivity is still being measured for remote workers, but now with surveillance software.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million
Curious about Priscilla Chan’s net worth? Well, it recently just got a little more liquid. Chan and her husband, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, sold one of their homes in the San Francisco area for $31 million last month. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the...
Laurene Powell Jobs says Steve Jobs would be 'very disappointed' with today's polarized political climate: 'He would not be quiet'
Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of the late Apple visionary Steve Jobs, said he would be speaking out often if he were alive today.
A millennial who quit her 60-hour-a-week job now makes up to $15,000 a month from what used to be a side hustle, report says
Alice Everdeen used to work 60 hours a week for just $42,000 a year but now puts in three to five hours a day for far more money, CNBC reported.
Jeff Bezos Gets Overtaken On Forbes Rich List By Indian Industrialist As Latter Adds $2.8B In Single Day
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani surpassed Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos to become the world's third richest person, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list, after gaining $2.8 billion in a day on Wednesday. What Happened: With Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Louis Vuitton LVMUY boss Bernard Arnault...
Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
How Bill Gates Is Reinventing The Toilet And Why It's A Game Changer
Bill Gates is partnering with South Korean electronics giant Samsung for a public health and sanitation initiative called “Reinvent the Toilet Challenge.”. What Happened: Samsung announced last week it has developed a prototype toilet that is safe and designed for household use. The company’s R&D arm Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology has been collaborating with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on the reinvented toilet since 2019. The core innovations, including heat-treatment and bioprocessing technologies to kill pathogens from human waste, and making the released effluent and solids safe for the environment, were completed recently, Samsung said. A prototype has also been tested.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Friday, she went on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known...
Amazon is closing 2 facilities with a total of 300 employees and reportedly scrapping plans for 42 new buildings
Amazon is starting to tighten its belt. The e-commerce giant announced Wednesday it was shutting down two delivery stations in Baltimore which employ a total of over 300 people, as first reported by local news outlet WMAR-2. An Amazon spokesperson told WMAR-2 the company will offer staff at the stations...
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Buying Amazon Return Pallets and Reselling Products Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle
Amazon is one of the top 10 most valuable companies in the world, giving retail brands and small businesses an easy platform to sell their products. It’s also a useful platform for reselling items, giving entrepreneurs an alternative to generating e-commerce revenue. But there is one method of making money that Amazon doesn’t talk about, and that’s through Amazon return pallets.
