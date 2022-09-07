Read full article on original website
After Apple’s announcement that the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro can send messages via satellite in emergency situations, it’s becoming clear that the company hasn’t just introduced a new feature. In typical fashion, it’s also practically overnight become a key player in a new industry by getting heavily involved with satellite communications by adding Emergency SOS via satellite.
China plans three missions to the Moon after discovering a new lunar mineral that may be a future energy source
The mineral, Changesite-(Y), was found in samples obtained by China's space exploration in 2020 and could prove to be a source of energy.
