Anthony Albanese roasts Scott Morrison for playing golf and going on speaking tours while collecting his $211k salary from taxpayers: 'Being an MP is a full-time job'

By Eliza Mcphee, Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
 4 days ago

Anthony Albanese has declared being an MP is a full-time job after Scott Morrison revealed he would be pursuing other interests while representing his electorate of Cook.

Mr Morrison, who has set up a company called Triginta, missed the first week of Parliament in July to speak at a conservative leaders' summit in Tokyo.

He also declared he has far more time to play golf now he is no longer PM, despite still raking in his $211,250-a-year salary from taxpayers as a backbench MP.

In a press conference on Wednesday morning, Mr Albanese said MPs should serve their constituents every day.

'I think being a Member of Parliament is a full-time job. And members of the House of Representatives have a great privilege and a great honour to represent their local communities,' he said.

'I've always represented my local community 365 days a year, regardless of what other positions that I've held.'

Mr Morrison has not revealed what his new company is for, but commentators expect it is a vehicle for him to collect speaking fees.

In an interview with Sky News' Paul Murray over the weekend, Mr Morrison opened up about enjoying a more relaxed lifestyle in the Sutherland Shire, in south Sydney, with his wife Jenny and their daughters Abbey and Lily.

'I've started playing golf again, I haven't picked up a club in about 15 years,' Mr Morrison said.

'I've sort of picked up the bug a bit so hopefully my swing will be good.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8xOe_0hkmSsF600
Scott Morrison (pictured with his wife Jenny playing mini golf) said he was playing more golf as he adjusts to life away from leading the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkWFu_0hkmSsF600
Anthony Albanese has declared being an MP is a full-time job after Scott Morrison revealed he would be pursuing other interests

The former PM - who used to earn $500,000 in the top job - admitted he will be taking on a side hustle but did not say what.

'I will be doing a bit more of things, possibly, you know, in addition to my parliamentary responsibilities, which many members of parliament do,' he said.

Commentators expect him to resign as an MP at some point next year.

In the interview, conducted at the Wanda Surf Club overlooking the water in Cronulla, Mr Morrison admitted he 'deeply regrets' the toll his time in the top job took on his family.

In a candid admission, he said his wife and two daughters made 'sacrifices' during his turbulent time as PM but declared he had no regrets about the decisions he made while leading Australia.

'That's the cost and it's a big cost and painful cost for them and for those who are politicians,' Mr Morrison said.

'But as (former PM) Tony Abbott used to say "we're volunteers and they're conscripts" and that's probably one of the truest things Tony's ever said, very wise.'

After taking over from Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister in 2018, Mr Morrison saw his time in office defined by controversies.

He found himself in hot water in late 2019 when he was spotted in Hawaii during the Black Summer bushfire crisis in 2019-20.

Mr Morrison then oversaw a painfully slow rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines, seeing his popularity plummet.

It was recently revealed the former PM secretly gave himself the powers to act as health minister, finance minister, resources minister, home affairs minister and treasurer in 2020 and 2021 - a move criticised on all sides of politics for being undemocratic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NdLF_0hkmSsF600
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is pictured with wife Jenny and daughters Abbey and Lily as he conceded the election earlier this year

But Mr Morrison said the 'tempest' of the Covid pandemic was now being judged by those who are 'safely on shore'.

'Many people thought I had powers that I didn't have, ironically, given recent events. And the powers that I did have, they aren't happy I used them,' he said.

'What I'm not into is getting engaged in the to-and-fro of the political circus of this and that and argue this and that and responding to this criticism or to someone having a sledge at you.

'OK they're having a big crack at me, I'm just not engaging in it.

'I think someone's just got to break the circuit here. I could respond to this claim, this accusation, and this slur… but I don't wish to do that, I'm not bitter, I'm thankful, I'm grateful.'

Labor seized on the scandal with former high court justice Virginia Bell to lead an inquiry set up by the Albanese government.

Mr Morrison apologised for 'offending' his colleagues, but he has remained defiant in defending his actions as necessary.

'At all times I was trying to do what was best for the country,' Mr Morrison said.

Asked if he should have apologised sooner, Mr Morrison said: 'I've explained the situation and I don't expect everybody to agree.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aM2HD_0hkmSsF600
The member for Cook (pictured with his wife Jenny) said he was looking forward to playing golf and spending more time with his family

IN THIS ARTICLE
