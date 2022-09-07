First Mover Asia: Binance’s USDC Swap Out Isn’t What You Think It Is; What's Behind Bitcoin's Late Dive?

Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Up Slightly Despite Fed Chairman's Hawkish Comments
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) rose in Thursday trading along with traditional risky assets after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell mixed with better-than-expected jobs data increased the probability of tighter monetary policy. During a question-and-answer session held by the Cato Institute on Thursday, Powell reiterated the Fed’s...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge Explained: What Investors Should Know About the Shift to Proof-of-Stake
A historic overhaul of the second-largest blockchain network is expected to cut its energy costs by 99.95%, but it won’t decrease network fees or improve transaction speeds. Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, is expected to complete its transition to a new system for processing transactions within the next couple of weeks. The network’s shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) has been years in the making; however, shifting timelines, nixed plans and mixed messages from Ethereum’s core developers have raised fundamental questions about what it all means.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Jumps Most in Six Months, as 'Powell Pivot' Speculation Returns
Price Point: Bitcoin posts its biggest daily gain in six months, surging past $20,000 on speculation the Federal Reserve could quickly pause or reverse monetary-policy tightening as the U.S. economy slides into recession. Market Moves: CoinDesk rolls out a new broad-market gauge of digital-asset prices, the CoinDesk Market Index –...
CoinDesk
It’s Time to End Maximalism in Crypto
“You’ve got a bunch of s**tcoins listed in your bio, why should anyone listen to you?” the self-proclaimed “Bitcoin maxi” once said to me. I muted my microphone and sat back stunned as I listened to the rest of his tirade. Up until that point, I...
RELATED PEOPLE
CoinDesk
Why DeFi Protocols Are Limiting ETH Borrowing Ahead of Ethereum’s Merge
The upcoming Merge – when Ethereum will undergo the most complicated upgrade in blockchain history – is already creating opportunities for those predicting it could have a positive impact on ether’s (ETH) price. ETH, at around $1,600, is setting fresh yearly highs ahead of the event scheduled for next week.
China plans three missions to the Moon after discovering a new lunar mineral that may be a future energy source
The mineral, Changesite-(Y), was found in samples obtained by China's space exploration in 2020 and could prove to be a source of energy.
CoinDesk
After Big Rally Past $21K, Bitcoin’s Price Momentum May Not Last
The sudden burst in the market for bitcoin (BTC) might lose momentum quickly, crypto analysts said. On Friday the largest cryptocurrency by market value rallied over 10% to the $21,000 level, its largest daily gain in six months. BTC was trading at $21,180 as of 3:08 p.m. ET. As recently...
CoinDesk
Crypto Terra Luna Classic Surges as Traders Speculate on New Supply Burn Rule
Luna classic (LUNC), the renamed native token of the Terra blockchain that dramatically imploded in May, is rising in value as traders bet that a soon-to-be implemented rule may breathe some life into the much-maligned token. LUNC gained 22% in the past 24 hours, and doubled its price in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Crypto Investor FTX Ventures to Take 30% Stake in SkyBridge Capital
FTX Ventures, the investment arm of FTX, a crypto exchange run by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, has agreed to buy 30% of SkyBridge Capital for an undisclosed amount. SkyBridge, the investment firm founded by Anthony Scaramucci, who was an aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump, will use some of the funds to buy $40 million in cryptocurrencies to hold on its balance sheet as a long-term investment, the firm said Friday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investor Paradigm Argues Infrastructure Providers Should Not Be Subject to US Treasury Sanctions
Crypto investment firm Paradigm published a nuanced legal argument amid concerns of potential sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that would target blockchain base layer participants such as miners and validators. The post was published on Thursday and comes on the heels of...
CoinDesk
US Treasury to Recommend Issuing Digital Dollar if in National Interest: Source
The U.S. Treasury Department will advise the federal government to press forward on work to issue a digital dollar, though it should only take the final step if there’s sign-off that the government-created tokens are in the “national interest,” according to a person familiar with a report emerging soon.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Back Over $19K as ECB Goes for Record Interest-Rate Hike
Price Point: Bitcoin is trading back above $19,000 as altcoins HNT and NEAR surge on the day. Market Moves: Ethereum's upcoming Merge will likely be a near-term catalyst for greater adoption of staking on Coinbase’s platform, Goldman Sachs said in a report. Chart of the Day: Bitcoin supply per...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
‘The Crypto Invaders Have Arrived’: Crypto’s Intermingling With TradFi
CoinDesk reporter Cameron Thompson’s piece, “A Crypto Bro Walked Into a Wall Street Bar, and It Went Just Fine,” details the physical intermingling of both crypto and traditional finance (TradFi) industry professionals at a networking event. Thompson joins “Opinionated” hosts Ben Schiller and Danny Nelson as the...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Network Apifiny Turns to Fireblocks to Help Make Asset Transfers Easier
Apifiny Group is plugging its crypto trading network into custodial service Fireblocks in an effort to help its clients transfer their digital assets more easily. Apifiny’s platform gets liquidity from around 20 crypto exchanges for its institutional clients, many of whom would rather avoid typing and retyping cumbersome wallet addresses like 0xF49sWaaiEXwos304kcd, Maggie Ng, the project's chief marketing officer, told CoinDesk. Doing so is necessary to move assets in and out, but it’s also necessarily risky: One missed character – an O instead of 0 – can lead to chaos.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Issue 'Soulbound' Tokens to Users Who Complete Know-Your-Customer Checks
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans to issue a "soulbound" token on the BNB blockchain to all users who complete know-your-customer (KYC) requirements, according to an official announcement. Soulbound tokens, which in this case act as an identity passport across the BNB chain, are unique and non-transferrable. Users who would prefer their...
CoinDesk
Crypto Doesn't Need More Guidance, SEC Chair Gensler Says
The crypto industry does not need any specific rulemaking for projects issuing tokens, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said in a speech Thursday. Framing the issue as one of investor protection, Gensler said the rules and regulations that crypto issuers and service providers must abide by...
CoinDesk
With New Prime Minister, UK Still Wants to Be Crypto Hub: Treasury Official
The U.K. wants to "become the country of choice for those looking to create, innovate and build in the crypto space," Economic Secretary to the Treasury Richard Fuller said in the first Westminster crypto debate on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Liz Truss officially became the U.K.'s new prime minister, replacing Boris...
CoinDesk
Crypto Trading Platform Enclave Seeks to Encourage Safer Markets Through Dark Pools
Named Enclave Cross, the new platform from Enclave aims to allow crypto trading without any information leakage, slippage or front-running. The product is an over-the-counter (OTC) dark pool that services institutional clients, and will include know-your-customer (KYC) protocol. The platform currently supports trading of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Avalanche’s AVAX, and Circle’s USD coin (USDC), with more to be added.
CoinDesk
Crypto-Focused Venture Firm Bloccelerate Is Raising $100M for Second Fund
Venture capital firm Bloccelerate is looking to raise $100 million for its second fund, according to a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Bloccelerate VC Fund II has already raised $20 million from 26 investors since the fund opened Aug. 25. While only one-fifth of the target, the amount already surpasses the firm’s $12 million inaugural fund in late 2020.
CoinDesk
Argo Blockchain's Crypto Mining Margin Narrows to 20% as Natural Gas Prices Soar
Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Argo Blockchain's (ARB) self-mining margin narrowed to 20% in August as soaring natural gas prices increased the cost of energy at its Helios facility in Texas, the firm said Friday. Rampant energy costs at the facility, which uses electricity bought on the spot market, have eaten...
Comments / 0