Hartman passes for 4 TDs as No. 23 Wake Forest beats Vandy. Sam Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns, and No. 23 Wake Forest beat Vanderbilt 45-25. Hartman connected on 18 of 27 passes after he missed Wake Forest’s opener against VMI because of a blood clot. The fifth-year quarterback directed the Demon Deacons to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game last season. Hartman’s 68-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry lifted Wake Forest to a 14-3 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO