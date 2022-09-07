ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Chilling details emerge about Eliza Fletcher’s posts about true crime before suspect Cleotha Abston ‘abducted her’

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ELIZA Fletcher had posted to social media several times in recent years about true crime before allegedly being abducted by suspect Cleotha Abston.

Fletcher's body was found in a vacant duplex apartment in Memphis on Monday afternoon, days after she was abducted while jogging.

Fletcher's body was found on Monday
Cleotha Abston has been charged in Fletcher's abduction and murder
Fletcher was abducted while she was jogging early on Friday morning
Memphis Police recovered Fletcher's body on Monday afternoon

The 34-year-old is from a prominent Memphis family and the granddaughter of a well-known philanthropist and business owner - the late hardware magnate Joseph "Joe" Orgill III.

Fletcher, a school teacher, wife, and mother of two, was an avid runner who, friends say, had qualified for the Boston Marathon.

In February 2019, she posted to Facebook asking for new podcast recommendations to listen to during her training sessions.

"Best podcasts to listen to while running. I liked serial, up and vanished and dr death. I enjoy the happy hour and I’ll have another," she wrote in a Facebook post dated February 16, 2019.

Fletcher again posted asking for recommendations - but specifically for true crime podcasts in December 2020.

"Hey friends, I’m looking for good try [true] crime podcast? Drop your favorites," she wrote on December 29, 2020.

In another Facebook post - this one from January 30, 2021 - Fletcher asked for TV show recommendations.

In the comments section, someone asked Fletcher: "Do y’all like murder?"

Fletcher responded, writing "yes."

In the hours following the Memphis Police Department's announcement positively identifying Fletcher's remains, many have commented on the "chilling" posts, with one person writing that they felt like a "gut punch" to read.

DNA AT THE SCENE LINKED ABSTON TO THE CRIME

Haunting surveillance footage captured Fletcher jogging moments before she was bundled into a dark-colored SUV near the University of Memphis in Tennessee on Friday.

An individual, believed to be Abston, is seen pushing her into the vehicle after a brief struggle at around 4:30am.

Fletcher's smashed-up phone and water bottle were mysteriously discovered outside a house owned by the university.

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Abston's Champion slides sandals were discovered at the scene of the crime. When sent for DNA testing, police found the sandals matched with Abston, who was already in the system.

Over the weekend, US Marshalls found the GMC Terrain parked outside Abston's home in Waterstone Oak Way, Memphis.

Abston was reportedly seen cleaning the interior of his GMC with a floor cleaner after the kidnapping, Fox News reports.

Police said Abston attempted to flee but was arrested.

According to a police affidavit, the suspect "ran aggressively toward" Fletcher and "forced" her into the passenger's side of his GMC Terrain.

Police say it is "apparent" from witness statements that the struggle to kidnap Fletcher and her injuries would have left evidence in the car "that the Defendant cleaned."

The affidavit stated that two witnesses, including the suspect's brother Mario Abston, had also seen him "washing his clothes in the sink of the house" after the abduction.

Mario told officers that his brother had been acting "strange."

At the time of his arrest, cops revealed Abston refused to tell them Fletcher's location.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Abston has been charged with Fletcher's abduction and murder.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, prosecutors announced additional charges against Abston, including premeditated murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping.

Abston, who was arrested on Saturday, was previously charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with fabricating evidence.

He was previously jailed for 20 years without parole for the kidnapping of attorney Kemper Durand on May 25, 2000, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to The U.S. Sun.

Durand had been linked to the Fletcher family, as he reportedly worked at the same law firm as Fletcher's uncle, Michael Keeney, according to NewsNation.

After serving jail time, Abston was released in 2018.

He is also facing charges of identity theft, theft of property, and fraudulent use of a debit card stemming from another recent incident.

His brother, Mario, 36, was also arrested and faces multiple charges.

However, the Memphis Police Department noted that these charges are unrelated to Fletcher's abduction.

Both men were booked into the Shelby County Jail.

'SUCH A JOY TO SO MANY'

Fletcher’s family released a statement to WULT TV on Tuesday regarding their loved one’s death: "We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss.

"Liza was a such a joy to so many - her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her.

"Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received.

"We are grateful beyond measure to local, state, and federal law enforcement for their tireless efforts to find Liza and to bring justice to the person responsible for this horrible crime.

"We hope that everyone, including media representatives, understand the need for the family to grieve in privacy without outside intrusion during this painful time.”

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
