Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Related
Washington Examiner
Suspect in killing of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher charged in another rape and kidnapping
The same suspect charged in the kidnapping and murder of Memphis mother of two Eliza Fletcher is now facing additional charges unrelated to the case. Cleotha Henderson, 38, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape, and unlawful possession of a weapon. These charges come after Henderson's 17 previous charges in his lifetime, beginning at age 11, were revealed.
Man accused in jogger's death faces charges in earlier case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher this month was a suspect in a 2021 kidnapping and sexual case, but his indictment over those allegations didn't occur until Thursday because of the timing in testing his DNA. Cleotha Henderson was...
New details emerge after teen arrested for making terroristic threats online, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is behind bars after making threats to hurt the community like the man accused of going on a shooting spree in Memphis. Reginald Williams, 18, has been charged with the Commission of Act of Terrorism, Civil Rights Intimidation, Disorderly Conduct, and Harassment, court records show.
18-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats online, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after making posts that threatened violence toward people in the Memphis community, according to police. Police said 18-year-old Reginald Williams was caught around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9. The social media threats Williams allegedly made came just a day after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
MPD identifies man killed in spree shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified of the victims of Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Memphis Police say 62-year-old Richard Clark was shot to death in the 900 block of South Parkway East Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the scene at around 4:38 p.m. and found Clark in his vehicle. Memphis […]
Former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk employee stole nearly $62K from evidence, official says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former employee for the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office stole nearly $62,000 in cash from evidence, according to a release from the Tennessee Controller’s Office. Former Principal Court Clerk Steven Sharp stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Crminal Court Clerk’s...
Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
17-year-old girl shot to death not related to shooting spree, gunman still on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The investigation into the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl now centers around a new suspect, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Corteria McKinnie, 17, was hit by gunfire on West Raines Road around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, MPD said. During that time,...
Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
FOX13 speaks with woman who escaped carjacking during deadly shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are more victims than just the lives lost or injured in Wednesday’s shooting spree. One Memphis woman told FOX13 that she and her children are now traumatized after a close encounter with the 19-year-old suspect, Ezekiel Kelly. “Tryna be a good Samaritan almost cost...
One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eliza Fletcher murder: Nancy Grace predicts suspect will admit to killing based on previous victim
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace pointed out the similarities in Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher's death and the previous case involving suspect Cleotha Abston on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, predicting he will eventually admit to killing Fletcher. NANCY GRACE: We're waiting for the connection, but I guarantee you there will be...
Man burglarizes Walgreens, stealing cigarettes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Walgreens. Police said it happened at 1107 South Bellevue Boulevard on Sept. 8 around 4:20 p.m. A man entered the store and went into the storage room at the back of the business.
foxwilmington.com
Chilling Surveillance Video of Suspected Killer Released in Kidnapping, Murder of Memphis Jogger
Chilling surveillance video shows 38-year-old Cleotha Abston while he was cleaning out the SUV he allegedly used to abduct a Tennessee teacher, according to prosecutors. The suspected killer was also spotted on surveillance camera driving in the Memphis neighborhood. Eliza Fletcher’s body was found Monday in tall grass behind a...
Man admits to stealing, stripping vehicles, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they shut down a chop shop after finding numerous vehicles in various stages of disrepair at a house in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Neighbors said they watched as officers removed vehicle part after vehicle part from the fenced-in backyard of the home at the corner of Lookout Drive and Signal Street. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 women shot in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Willie Mitchell Boulevard at around 6 p.m. Memphis Police say two women went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say there is no suspect information available at this […]
Kait 8
Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
WSMV
Collierville Police release security footage of deadly Kroger shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chilling new video was released from the inside of a grocery store that became the scene of a mass shooting near Memphis in September 2021. The footage, made available by the Collierville Police Department, shows 29-year-old Uk Thang drive up to the Kroger location on Poplar Avenue and run inside.
Comments / 0