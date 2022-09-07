ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspect in killing of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher charged in another rape and kidnapping

The same suspect charged in the kidnapping and murder of Memphis mother of two Eliza Fletcher is now facing additional charges unrelated to the case. Cleotha Henderson, 38, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape, and unlawful possession of a weapon. These charges come after Henderson's 17 previous charges in his lifetime, beginning at age 11, were revealed.
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
WREG

MPD identifies man killed in spree shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has identified of the victims of Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Memphis Police say 62-year-old Richard Clark was shot to death in the 900 block of South Parkway East Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the scene at around 4:38 p.m. and found Clark in his vehicle. Memphis […]
WREG

Man accidentally shoots self at Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday at the Southern Heritage Classic after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach, witnesses said. WREG spoke to MPD Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe, who confirmed the shooting occured in the parking lot of the Liberty Bowl. Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. […]
Eliza Fletcher
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
WREG

One critical after shooting off Elvis Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life following a shooting off Elvis Presley on Saturday morning. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:50 a.m. on the 1900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in critical condition. The man was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment. Police do not […]
WREG

Man admits to stealing, stripping vehicles, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they shut down a chop shop after finding numerous vehicles in various stages of disrepair at a house in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Neighbors said they watched as officers removed vehicle part after vehicle part from the fenced-in backyard of the home at the corner of Lookout Drive and Signal Street. […]
WREG

2 women shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two women were shot in South Memphis Friday evening. Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Willie Mitchell Boulevard at around 6 p.m. Memphis Police say two women went to the hospital in critical condition. Police say there is no suspect information available at this […]
Kait 8

Two people hurt in shooting, police investigating

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Two people are in the hospital after what police believed to be the result of an argument. According to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a home on East Walnut Street. He said during the...
KTLO

Cop turned crook back in custody

A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
WSMV

Collierville Police release security footage of deadly Kroger shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chilling new video was released from the inside of a grocery store that became the scene of a mass shooting near Memphis in September 2021. The footage, made available by the Collierville Police Department, shows 29-year-old Uk Thang drive up to the Kroger location on Poplar Avenue and run inside.
