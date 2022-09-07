ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chasing Waterfalls
[ oh Thank God ] •▪︎•▪︎•▪︎ A sympathetic magistrate immediately released the knife welding "alleged" abductor...... and promptly arrested the woman --- charging her with , "leaping from a moving vehicle" --- the "man" was retuned his knife with the apologies of the court and 'chauffeured' to the nearest Olive Garden. The leaping woman is being -held without bond- at the municipal lock-up.

Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested

RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say

A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI

A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”

On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
Man shot, killed outside Stafford County apartment complex

STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Stafford County. The shooting was reported Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on Declaration Drive. When officers arrived they found a man in front of the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to...
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV

(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced

A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.

