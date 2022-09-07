Read full article on original website
Chasing Waterfalls
4d ago
[ oh Thank God ] •▪︎•▪︎•▪︎ A sympathetic magistrate immediately released the knife welding "alleged" abductor...... and promptly arrested the woman --- charging her with , "leaping from a moving vehicle" --- the "man" was retuned his knife with the apologies of the court and 'chauffeured' to the nearest Olive Garden. The leaping woman is being -held without bond- at the municipal lock-up.
Reply(2)
4
Related
Fairfax County trail attacks suspect arrested
RESTON, Va. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published before the arrest of the suspect. Fairfax County Police on Thursday arrested and charged a 42-year-old suspect related to a series of indecent exposures near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail, police announced today. Authorities said that detectives from...
popville.com
Shootings in Columbia Heights and (Update: Homicide) Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say
A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI
A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman pulls off daring move to escape her would-be kidnapper
In what sounds like a dramatic scene out of a true crime thriller, a Washington woman escaped her would-be kidnapper by jumping from a moving vehicle.
Mother sues DC charter school for $50 million after son struck by car while leaving
The mother of a child who died as a result of getting hit by a car just outside his Washington, D.C., school is suing the school for $50 million.
Woman jumps from car to escape alleged kidnapper; suspect arrested
Early Saturday morning, a Washington family woke up to a woman in distress who was yelling and trying to get inside their house.
Man admits to killing mother of child accused of disposing baby's body in dumpster
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. A 45-year-old D.C. man pleaded guilty Thursday to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this year in Northeast D.C., according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). The case was sparked after Carl Jones, the accused man, went to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
popville.com
“The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.”
On Labor Day, I was unfortunately the victim of the gold sedan flasher (this time on 15th and Fuller in Columbia Heights). I was shocked by the situation and didn’t really think to report it, but then I saw posts about (almost certainly) the same man terrorizing women in other areas of the city. That spurred me to report the crime, primarily because I know this type of repeated behavior often escalates to more violent sex crimes, and I reached out to another victim to get the detective on the case’s phone number. The way the police handled my complaint was almost more traumatizing than the crime itself.
Middle Schoolers Shot At While Walking Home in Greenbelt City
Greenbelt City, MD – the Greenbelt City Police Department today reports that a group of...
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
WTOP
Police: Driver, passengers in custody after car chase in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a car chase ensued after a routine patrol approached an illegally parked car in District Heights. One officer was injured in the incident. Police told WTOP that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were approaching an illegally parked car on the 3300...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wanted for breaking in to escape room facility in Spotsylvania
Ironically, a man is wanted for breaking in to an escape room facility in Spotsylvania.
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a stabbing that...
fox5dc.com
28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police
LEESBURG, Va. - A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County. Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting. Investigators...
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed outside Stafford County apartment complex
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in Stafford County. The shooting was reported Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. on Declaration Drive. When officers arrived they found a man in front of the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to...
D.C. Armed Robber Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington D.C. is investigating an armed robbery...
Fairfax Co. mom pleads for drivers to slow down after police issue ticket for driver going 90 mph in a school zone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After Fairfax County police issued a ticket to a driver going 90 mph in a school zone, one mom is pleading for drivers to slow down as kids return to school. A mom of four, Dawn Staub thinks back to the June crash that killed...
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Comments / 3