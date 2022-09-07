ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect delays on US 287 North elevated freeway

By Joshua Hoggard
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans might experience traffic delays Wednesday on the Llyod Ruby overpass.

Pavement repairs begin September 7, 2022, on the northbound U.S. 287 elevated freeway.

Railroad crossing temporarily closing could cause traffic delays

TxDOT said all but one lane on the northbound bridge will be shut down, starting at 8 a.m. and traffic control will remain through Friday.

The interchange ramp from eastbound Kell Freeway onto U.S. 82 will stay open but you should expect slower traffic during peak hours.

