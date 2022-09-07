ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan high court sends voting rights proposal to November ballot

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court says a ballot proposal to expand voting rights and voting access in the state should be on the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote last Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. The result was appealed, sending the matter to the state’s high court.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
Sheriff uncomfortable with bill that would arm school employees

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As kids return to class a lot of parents have concerns about school safety, in particular, the possibility of an active shooter on campus. There is a bill that's been introduced in Lansing that some believe could be a solution, but it's raising questions and...
Attorney General Nessel Is Target of Outrage at EL City Council Meeting

Community members spoke out at the Tuesday, Sept. 6, East Lansing City Council meeting after Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the East Lansing police officers involved in the April shooting of DeAnthony VanAtten would not face charges and that VanAtten will. The agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Independent Police...
Stempien details changes in Prosecutors office for Commissioners

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Prosecutor Zach Stempien plans to convert an assistant position in his office from part-time to full-time and create a contractual investigator position. That person would continue the work of Douglas Tanner as an investigator at the conclusion of a federal grant used to...
Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News. Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication. In a statement issued on...
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else

Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
