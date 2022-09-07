Read full article on original website
City of Lansing appeal for Groesbeck annexation ballot proposal denied
Earlier this week, a judge decided in favor of Lansing Township leaders to not put the Groesbeck annexation, which would move that neighborhood into the city of Lansing, on the ballot.
WILX-TV
Certified: Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies abortion, voting access proposals will be on Nov. ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met Friday morning to determine if two proposals - one from Reproductive Freedom For All and one from Promote the Vote - will appear on Michigan’s November ballot. Background: Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion, voting rights proposals to be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan high court sends voting rights proposal to November ballot
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court says a ballot proposal to expand voting rights and voting access in the state should be on the November ballot. The Michigan Board of State Canvassers deadlocked during a vote last Wednesday over whether to certify a voting rights ballot proposal seeking to make voting in elections easier and more accessible. The result was appealed, sending the matter to the state’s high court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan voters to decide future of abortion care after high court approves ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Supreme Court announced Thursday that the abortion rights ballot proposal that acquired and submitted more than 700,000 signatures will appear before voters in November, a decision made after a state board declined to certify the proposal. The court voted 5-2 to place the proposal...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 Michigan bridges completed ahead of schedule
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated the completion of 3 major bridge projects two months ahead of schedule. The bridges are in Berrien, Clinton, and Ingham counties. The bridge in Berrien County is connected to M-140 which is a major road throughout southwest Michigan. On Thursday, she issued...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff uncomfortable with bill that would arm school employees
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As kids return to class a lot of parents have concerns about school safety, in particular, the possibility of an active shooter on campus. There is a bill that's been introduced in Lansing that some believe could be a solution, but it's raising questions and...
eastlansinginfo.news
Attorney General Nessel Is Target of Outrage at EL City Council Meeting
Community members spoke out at the Tuesday, Sept. 6, East Lansing City Council meeting after Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the East Lansing police officers involved in the April shooting of DeAnthony VanAtten would not face charges and that VanAtten will. The agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Independent Police...
Heavy police presence outside Lansing apartments on S. Washington Ave.
There is a heavy police presence outside an apartment complex in Lansing.
wtvbam.com
Stempien details changes in Prosecutors office for Commissioners
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Prosecutor Zach Stempien plans to convert an assistant position in his office from part-time to full-time and create a contractual investigator position. That person would continue the work of Douglas Tanner as an investigator at the conclusion of a federal grant used to...
WNEM
Flint mayor responses to report of allegedly lying about degree
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The mayor of Flint was accused of lying about his higher education after a national report from FOX News. Sheldon Neeley was accused of lying throughout his career about graduating from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a degree in communication. In a statement issued on...
Democrat Elissa Slotkin moved into home of lobbyist, campaign donor to run in new district
Fox News Digital has learned that Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., recently moved into a Lansing, Michigan, condo owned by a lobbyist, who also happens to be one of her campaign donors, in order to run for re-election in a new congressional district. Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan's 8th Congressional District,...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
City of Mason seeks out new no-fee EMS ambulance provider after 50 years
A local ambulance service that’s been operating in southern ingham county since the early 70's is shutting down soon.
eastlansinginfo.news
Tensions Run High at Council Over Possible Conflicts of Interest, Uses of Public Funds
Public outcry over Attorney General Dana Nessel’s decisions in an East Lansing police shooting case wasn’t the only source of tension at East Lansing’s City Council on Tuesday night. The mayor and city manager expressed their frustration at each other over a question of support for businesses...
WILX-TV
‘We travel!’ - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office retrieves wanted fugitive from Iron County
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies transported a wanted fugitive more than 400 miles back to Mason after they had fled to the Upper Peninsula. They were retrieved from Iron County, located on the west side of the Upper Peninsula, about 10 miles northeast of the Michigan-Wisconsin border.
Business celebrates 100 years, pair sent to prison for murder: Jackson headlines Sept. 3-8
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County business that opened in 1922 is proud to still be serving the community 100 years later. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Roy M. Brewer opened his business in 1922, and since then has helped thousands...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
abc12.com
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
Detroit News
Finley: MSU pitches an ultimatum for vendors: Support Dem causes or else
Michigan State University trustees are set to vote on a resolution Friday that would seemingly put vendors on notice: Support the political agenda of Democratic board members, or forget about doing business with the college. Passage will trigger an explosive feud with the Republican-controlled Legislature, which holds MSU's purse strings.
