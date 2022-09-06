The staff at CRi (Choice. Respect. independence.) is looking for fun-loving volunteers age 15+ to engage in outdoor recreational activities for residents at their Lake Jackson facility. Volunteers will primarily engage with residents playing outdoors, trying new games and activities, doing arts and crafts activities and, in general, socializing and having fun! The goal is to help the residents break learned COVID habits of hunkering down indoors in front of a TV. Get outside and enjoy the weather, the sun, the friends, and new experiences! Please visit bit.ly/3B8UnHA for a description of this opportunity; email volunteer@mycri.org to learn more.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO