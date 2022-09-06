Read full article on original website
Prince William Community Gathers for Reflection at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
The Prince William Joint Color Guard presented the colors at the county’s Liberty Memorial to open a 9/11 ceremony 21 years after terrorists flew two airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon. Passengers took control of a fourth airplane, bound for the U.S. Capitol building, and crashed it into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
Jack is back! 99-year-old Marine returns to museum post
The National Museum of the Marine Corps welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. On this day, no one is more excited than Jack Elliott.
Virginia Bottles Reveal History Underground
For Tom Leveille, one man’s trash re-ally is another man’s treasure. Leveille and his group of volunteers have dubbed themselves “Virginia Bottles” and they dig up 18th- and 19th-century privies (outhouses) and wells to find old bottles and other items that might have been discarded there.
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
Moon Festival
Cakes By Happy Eatery will host a Mid-Autumn Festival Open House & Moon Cake Tasting from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the bakery in Manassas (9685 Liberia Avenue). Many Americans first learned of Moon Festival from the movie “Crazy Rich Asians.” The movie created new interest...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
The staff at CRi (Choice. Respect. independence.) is looking for fun-loving volunteers age 15+ to engage in outdoor recreational activities for residents at their Lake Jackson facility. Volunteers will primarily engage with residents playing outdoors, trying new games and activities, doing arts and crafts activities and, in general, socializing and having fun! The goal is to help the residents break learned COVID habits of hunkering down indoors in front of a TV. Get outside and enjoy the weather, the sun, the friends, and new experiences! Please visit bit.ly/3B8UnHA for a description of this opportunity; email volunteer@mycri.org to learn more.
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu
A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
Virginia restaurant receives backlash for insensitive 9/11 menu, issues apology
MANNASSAS, Va. (7News) — A manager at a Manassas, Va. country club apologized on Facebook Tuesday after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie. The menu has since been taken down online, but not before some people captured the...
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
Delegate Mark Keam steps down for presidential appointment
After representing Virginia’s 35th House of Delegates district for more than 11 years, Delegate Mark Keam (D) will step down from the position this year, leaving it open for a possible special election in the near future. He has been tapped by President Joe Biden to be the deputy...
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)
Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés
It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
New Park Central Library to Open on Sept. 11
The new Park Central Library in the heart of Manassas Park will open on Sunday, Sept. 11. Conveniently co-located with City Hall, the new Park Central Library is the community’s most exciting destination for learning, discovering, creating and connecting. Tailored specifically to the needs of the Manassas Park community,...
2 dead following I-66 crash in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fauquier County that closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 66 Thursday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m., east of the Warren County line in Linden, near the 16-mile marker. Police said that a recreational vehicle traveling east on I-66 collided with...
