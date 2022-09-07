Read full article on original website
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
Shootings in Columbia Heights and (Update: Homicide) Truxton Circle Last Night
“Good Evening. 3D is currently investigating a Shooting at 14th & Irving St NW. An Adult Male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to an area hospital in stable non-life threatening condition. At this time we believe this was a targeted event after a dispute.
Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say
A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
Man shot in Lexington Park, police still looking for suspect
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit […]
Suspect Apprehended After Violent Attack on Female Acquaintance and Crashing Vehicle into Marked Patrol Car
On September 7 at 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a shopping center in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a possible road rage in the parking lot involving a male and a female. Additional calls to 9-1-1 indicated the male was armed with a gun and was pistol-whipping the […]
Ring video shows Virginia drug operation that led to deadly police shooting; men charged in death
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va.. (DC News Now) — Police said two men who were part of a drug deal arranged with an undercover detective face charges in the death of a man who was with them after an exchange of gunfire with police. The Prince William County Police Department released a preliminary narrative Wednesday related […]
Three Shot, 30 Year-Old Man Dead In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three men were shot on Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. A 30...
23-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 14 Years in Federal Prison for Committing an Armed Robbery and Two Armed Carjackings (Robbery and One Carjacking Took Place in Montgomery County).
Per the U.S. Attorney, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Rashaun Onley, age 23, of Washington, D.C., today to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on federal charges of committing an armed commercial robbery, carjacking, and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Onley has been detained since his arrest.
Two injured, including teenager, after DC shooting
Two people are injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast.
D.C. Stabbing Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a stabbing that...
Still no answers 8 years after Hoggle children last seen with mother in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Wednesday marks eight years since then 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle were last seen in the care of their mother, Catherine Hoggle, who faces murder charges stemming from their disappearances. The two children were with Catherine on Sept. 7, 2014 when they vanished. Hoggle was arrested...
Man to serve decades behind bars after rape victim testifies during trial
A Virginia man will spend the next 36 years behind bars for the rape of a child. Prosecutors say the victim's family let 27-year-old Hector Rojo move into their home in Anne Arundel County.
JUST IN: Maryland man arrested in case of woman pushed out of SUV
(Updated at 2:40 p.m.) An arrest has been made in the case of a woman who was pushed out of a moving SUV near Ballston. Maryna Kapovska, 25, suffered severe injuries in the May 15 incident, which happened on Wilson Blvd just west of N. Glebe Road. She has been undergoing rehabilitation, including for a traumatic brain injury, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised $50,000 to cover Kapovska’s expenses.
Child Shot In Head During Baltimore Shooting: What We Know
A child is recovering after being shot in the head in Baltimore, authorities say. Detectives responded to the 2200 block of Presstman Street after reports of the shooting where they found the 15-year-old victim. The teenage boy was found with a bullet graze wound to his head, and was rushed...
Charles Co Sheriff seeks suspect in 2013 murder of Indian Head man
September 6, 2022, marked the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year-old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La […]
Alexandria man sentenced to 45 years in prison for marijuana-related murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An Alexandria man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for murdering another man in retaliation for robbing him of an ounce of marijuana and trying to convince a witness to lie for him to cover it up. According to court documents, Melvin...
Prince George’s County police chase ends in crash
The Prince George's County Police Department pursued a vehicle from Walters Lane to Byers Street resulting in damages and injuries and to police officers, according to a report.
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Baltimore gang member sentenced to just over 15 years in prison after guilty plea
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to just over 15 years in federal prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to committing a number of crimes as a member of the Crips gang. Ridley "Crazy" Shipley, 32, was accused of drug dealing, robbery, witness retaliation, and other acts...
Police ask for public's help to identify suspect in question in northeast fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that took place in august in northeast Baltimore. Homicide detectives say they are looking for information related to a shooting in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive on...
