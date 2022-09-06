Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in FredericksburgWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
The staff at CRi (Choice. Respect. independence.) is looking for fun-loving volunteers age 15+ to engage in outdoor recreational activities for residents at their Lake Jackson facility. Volunteers will primarily engage with residents playing outdoors, trying new games and activities, doing arts and crafts activities and, in general, socializing and having fun! The goal is to help the residents break learned COVID habits of hunkering down indoors in front of a TV. Get outside and enjoy the weather, the sun, the friends, and new experiences! Please visit bit.ly/3B8UnHA for a description of this opportunity; email volunteer@mycri.org to learn more.
ffxnow.com
County library invites community to knit hats for charity, starting Monday
There’s no gift like one made by hand. That sentiment inspired Fairfax County Public Library’s new “Knitting for Charity” initiative, a pilot project launching next week that encourages community members to craft winter hats for those who will need warm clothes as temperatures drop. “We were...
Local Veteran and Wife to Receive Donated Repair Services
As part of the National Day of Service, technicians from Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia – Arlington to Haymarket, Mr. Handyman of Fairfax and Eastern Loudoun Counties, Mosquito Joe of Northern Prince William County, Five Star Painting of Manassas, all Neighborly companies, in addition to The Junkluggers of Gainesville Virginia, RulyScapes, Inc.; Shaw Services Air Conditioning & Heating; Patriot Pottys, LLC; DJMcNeely, Inc.; DHill Financial; Spectrum Homes, Inc.; and ABC Glass and Mirror, all locally owned businesses, will donate over 580 hours of repair and maintenance services on Friday, Sept. 9, for the 2022 National Day of Service.
ffxnow.com
Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend
Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
For this winner of the Va. wineries Governor’s Cup, everything is coming up rosés
It’s not that folks in the region didn’t already know about Cana Vineyards & Winery of Middleburg, perched on a hill amid the trees and rolling farmland of Loudoun County. Between the setting, the Sunset Pavilion that was finished fortuitously just before the COVID pandemic, the gorgeous two-story tasting room and a physical therapist-turned-winemaker who was already beginning to bring her influence to the wine list, there were many reasons to visit.
Prince William Community Gathers for Reflection at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
The Prince William Joint Color Guard presented the colors at the county’s Liberty Memorial to open a 9/11 ceremony 21 years after terrorists flew two airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon. Passengers took control of a fourth airplane, bound for the U.S. Capitol building, and crashed it into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
New Park Central Library to Open on Sept. 11
The new Park Central Library in the heart of Manassas Park will open on Sunday, Sept. 11. Conveniently co-located with City Hall, the new Park Central Library is the community’s most exciting destination for learning, discovering, creating and connecting. Tailored specifically to the needs of the Manassas Park community,...
Volunteers Needed for Christmas Connection Program
Christmas Connection is a volunteer and interagency partnership providing holiday cheer to seniors and families in need. The Charles County Department of Community Services leads the “Adopt-a-Senior” portion of the project and is seeking volunteers to prepare and deliver holiday food baskets to seniors who have been determined to be financially needy and without the […]
Northern Virginia Veterans Parade
VetPar, Inc. is pleased to announce the details for the 2022 Northern Virginia Veterans Parade in Manassas. The parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. and will honor area residents Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White, US Army Retired, and Elizabeth Lewis, WWII Nurse, as our Grand Marshals. The parade is dedicated to all service members past, present, and future.
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu
A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
Count Me In Scholarship Program Awards Over 100 Scholarships to Prince William County Kids
Provided by Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Thanks to a new scholarship program supported by the Prince William Parks Foundation, 103 children had the chance to experience summer camp at no cost. The scholarships were awarded through the Count Me In Scholarship Program—a partnership between the Foundation and the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. The needs-based scholarship awards were made possible thanks to the generous donations from individual and corporate donors and the Hylton Foundation.
Moon Festival
Cakes By Happy Eatery will host a Mid-Autumn Festival Open House & Moon Cake Tasting from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the bakery in Manassas (9685 Liberia Avenue). Many Americans first learned of Moon Festival from the movie “Crazy Rich Asians.” The movie created new interest...
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Are Creating the Best Over-the-Top Cookie Treats in NoVA
The gourmet cookie craze has hit NoVA and these bakeries are baking up the sweetest creations in the region. Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie? The classic treat and its siblings — oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, to name a few — have dominated pantries, lunch boxes, cafés, and bakeries for as long as we can remember. However, in recent years, the traditional cookie has been mutating into something even more delicious. Gourmet cookies are on the rise. Much like the cupcake bakery trend of the late aughts, cookie-centric bakeries are springing up left and right. These shops specialize in cookies that are bigger and better than your regular grocery store cookies. Thick, chewy, crumbly, sweet — these treats have it all.
Virginia restaurant apologizes for insensitive 9/11 menu
MANASSAS, Va. — The manager of the restaurant at a Virginia country club has apologized after many people called the restaurant’s planned menu offensive. An image of the menu, which was reportedly posted in a Facebook group for servicemembers and veterans, was shared on Twitter. The menu’s offerings included “Pentagon Pie,” “Flight 93 Redirect” and a drink called a “Remember-tini.”
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Health Dept. rolls out updated COVID boosters, 277 shots administered day one
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Newly updated COVID-19 boosters intended to better protect against variants of the virus began rolling out across the DMV on Wednesday. The Fairfax County Health Department said its clinics administered a total of 277 of those shots by day's end. "It was hard to...
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
theburn.com
Loudoun golf tournament to benefit seven worthy charities
Golfers — be it serious players or casual duffers — don’t usually need an excuse to hit the links. Any invitation will do. But what if by playing a round of golf you could help send poor children in Kenya to school? Or provide medical care to an impoverished village in Haiti? Or provide desperately needed services for American veterans. Well, now it can.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
PWLiving
