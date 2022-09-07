Read full article on original website
Prince William Community Gathers for Reflection at 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
The Prince William Joint Color Guard presented the colors at the county’s Liberty Memorial to open a 9/11 ceremony 21 years after terrorists flew two airplanes into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon. Passengers took control of a fourth airplane, bound for the U.S. Capitol building, and crashed it into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible.
Local Veteran and Wife to Receive Donated Repair Services
As part of the National Day of Service, technicians from Mr. Handyman of Northern Virginia – Arlington to Haymarket, Mr. Handyman of Fairfax and Eastern Loudoun Counties, Mosquito Joe of Northern Prince William County, Five Star Painting of Manassas, all Neighborly companies, in addition to The Junkluggers of Gainesville Virginia, RulyScapes, Inc.; Shaw Services Air Conditioning & Heating; Patriot Pottys, LLC; DJMcNeely, Inc.; DHill Financial; Spectrum Homes, Inc.; and ABC Glass and Mirror, all locally owned businesses, will donate over 580 hours of repair and maintenance services on Friday, Sept. 9, for the 2022 National Day of Service.
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center Hosts Ladies Night Out 2022
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Come out for a night of fun to empower women’s health and give back to the community! On Wednesday,. Oct. 12, 2022, Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge will come alive for Ladies Night Out 2022, hosted by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Count Me In Scholarship Program Awards Over 100 Scholarships to Prince William County Kids
Provided by Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Thanks to a new scholarship program supported by the Prince William Parks Foundation, 103 children had the chance to experience summer camp at no cost. The scholarships were awarded through the Count Me In Scholarship Program—a partnership between the Foundation and the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism. The needs-based scholarship awards were made possible thanks to the generous donations from individual and corporate donors and the Hylton Foundation.
Northern Virginia Veterans Parade
VetPar, Inc. is pleased to announce the details for the 2022 Northern Virginia Veterans Parade in Manassas. The parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. and will honor area residents Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White, US Army Retired, and Elizabeth Lewis, WWII Nurse, as our Grand Marshals. The parade is dedicated to all service members past, present, and future.
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits to Relocate to Farm Brew LIVE
MurLarkey® Distilled Spirits will enter a long-term lease with Villagio Hospitality Group to construct a new 25,000 square foot building on the Farm Brew LIVE campus. The news was accompanied by the presentation of Prince William County’s first Agricultural and Forestry Industries Development Grant (AFID) from Governor Youngkin’s office, with a total value of $500,000 for MurLarkey’s expansion.
Prince William Public Libraries Celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and...
Moon Festival
Cakes By Happy Eatery will host a Mid-Autumn Festival Open House & Moon Cake Tasting from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the bakery in Manassas (9685 Liberia Avenue). Many Americans first learned of Moon Festival from the movie “Crazy Rich Asians.” The movie created new interest...
New Park Central Library to Open on Sept. 11
The new Park Central Library in the heart of Manassas Park will open on Sunday, Sept. 11. Conveniently co-located with City Hall, the new Park Central Library is the community’s most exciting destination for learning, discovering, creating and connecting. Tailored specifically to the needs of the Manassas Park community,...
28 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in June 2022
Provided by Prince William County Department of Development Services. Prince William County Department of Development Services announced its Small Business Project Management Program (SBPM) supported twenty-eight small business owners, who successfully ‘Opened for Business’ in June 2022. “In the first half of 2022, the SBPM helped 199 small...
Community Services Offers Help for People Recovering from Substance Use Disorders
Provided by Prince William County Community Services. Communities across the United States face problems related to substance use disorders. September is National Recovery Month, bringing greater awareness about addiction and the struggle of recovery. “As we all know, addiction has hit the nation very hard, especially these last few years,”...
Labor for Yourself
September throws a lot of energy at us with return to school and a sense of return to work. Even if you’re not in the school cycle, families waiting at bus stops and buses driving through neighborhood streets are everywhere to remind you. But I must say, there is...
‘Stop World War III and the Pathway to Peace’
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Masroor Mosque in Manassas is hosting an event to promote peace. The event is titled, ‘Stop World War III and the Pathway to Peace.’ This event is inspired by the message of the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad who has been reaching out to the various world leaders over the years for the need of promoting international peace and inshallah of absolute justice as the guiding principle to avoid another global conflict similar to a world war.
Prince William Living Announces the 2022 Best Places to Work Winners
Prince William Living Announces the 2022 Best Places to Work Winners. September is National Workforce Development Month. Prince William Living’s mission statement supports Workforce & Economic Development, so we are proud to take a moment to highlight and recognize the hard work done by workforce professionals and local businesses to create good workplaces for staff and the community.
Prince William Living September 2022
The Month of Self — Self-Care, Self-Defense, Self-Confidence. This month, amidst the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season, take time to pause, care for, and appreciate the skin you’re in. From dermatology appointments to properly applying sunscreen, our feature walks you through the ways to care for the outermost organ that protects you each day. Looking for a little cosmetic boost? Check out our Destinations piece for information on medical spas, what services they offer, and where to go in Prince William.
National Preparedness Month: A Lasting Legacy
Provided by Prince William County Office of Emergency Management. September is National Preparedness Month, an annual campaign by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to raise awareness about the importance of emergency preparedness and to encourage all Americans to prepare for disasters in their homes, businesses and neighborhoods. The 2022 National Preparedness Month theme is “A Lasting Legacy,” encouraging everyone to protect the life they’ve built by preparing for disasters.
Grant Cycle Now Open for Second Round of Grants Supporting the Arts
The Prince William County Arts Council is excited to announce that the Board of County Supervisors has reopened the grant cycle for a second round of grants in support of the arts for fiscal year 2023. All nonprofit organizations in the greater Prince William County area, to include Manassas and Manassas Park, are encouraged to apply. The grant application deadline is Sept. 16, 2022, 5:00 pm.
Service Authority Offers Free Educational Presentations for Students
Provided by Prince William County Service Authority. The Prince William County Service Authority will offer free, environmental-themed presentations to students in public, private and home schools in Prince William County during the 2022-2023 school year through its H2Go Kids Virtual Classroom. The presentations, which are 20 to 30 minutes long,...
