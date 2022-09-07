The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Masroor Mosque in Manassas is hosting an event to promote peace. The event is titled, ‘Stop World War III and the Pathway to Peace.’ This event is inspired by the message of the worldwide head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad who has been reaching out to the various world leaders over the years for the need of promoting international peace and inshallah of absolute justice as the guiding principle to avoid another global conflict similar to a world war.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO