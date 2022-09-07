HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 8, 2022) – Some structural upgrades for the Fire Services division of the Holland Department of Public Safety are coming. City Council members unanimously approved, during Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, a proposal to issue 18 million dollars in bonds. The governing panel earlier this summer approved a Notice of Intent involving the effort to fund a new fire station at the corner of East 32nd Street and Waverly Road, to replace the current station built nearly 50 years ago, as well as building a storage facility there, and to construct a 25-hundred square foot addition to the Kollen Park Station, along with renovations there.

