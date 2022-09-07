Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
AG Nessel, Muskegon Public Schools staff talk classroom safety
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel came to west Michigan Friday afternoon to talk school safety with staff at Muskegon Public Schools.
Attorney General Nessel meets with Muskegon Public Schools over safety concerns
MUSKEGON, Mich. — In a visit that’s a part of the Attorney General’s goal to learn the challenges public schools face when it comes to safety, Dana Nessel found herself Friday afternoon meeting with Muskegon Public Schools’ administrative staff. Nessel’s constant visiting came after Oxford High...
Board of State Canvassers approves 2022 ballot
LANSING, Mich. — The Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing on Friday to approve the 2022 Michigan ballot for the November election. The approval comes after a controversial vote that stalled two petition based ballot questions late last month. The board heard arguments from both the Reproductive Freedom...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community college remembers founding trustee
A Grand Rapids Community College trustee who served the institution since 1991 died this week. Janice Maggini, a founding member of Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) board of trustees, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, after a long illness. She was 85. Maggini was remembered by the college as a passionate,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernherald.com
WMU delays new student center indefinitely
Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
whtc.com
UPDATE: Holland Council Approved Bond and Grant Proposals During Wednesday Meeting
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 8, 2022) – Some structural upgrades for the Fire Services division of the Holland Department of Public Safety are coming. City Council members unanimously approved, during Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, a proposal to issue 18 million dollars in bonds. The governing panel earlier this summer approved a Notice of Intent involving the effort to fund a new fire station at the corner of East 32nd Street and Waverly Road, to replace the current station built nearly 50 years ago, as well as building a storage facility there, and to construct a 25-hundred square foot addition to the Kollen Park Station, along with renovations there.
Organization aims to clean up Grand Rapids neighborhoods one project at a time
A project in Grand Rapids hopes to change the stigma when it comes to black and brown communities with one repair at a time.
Detroit News
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case
Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids Chamber addresses ongoing downtown issues
The efforts continue to clean up and make the city of Grand Rapids a safer place. FOX 17 caught up with the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to find out if they're seeing any progress.
Hundreds gather at Grand Rapids ballpark to honor 9/11 victims
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Hundreds of people gathered at LMCU ballpark to walk the stairs in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Police officers, firefighters, military members and members of the community gathered at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark to walk four laps through the stands to symbolize the 110 flights of stairs climbed by rescue workers on 9/11.
multifamilybiz.com
Resthaven Breaks Ground on The Farmstead Independent and Assisted Living Campus for Seniors in West Michigan Market of Holland
HOLLAND, MI - The retirement community West Michigan seniors have been eagerly awaiting is finally underway. The first shovel hit the ground on August 22, 2022, marking the beginning of construction of The Farmstead by Resthaven, the visionary behind the project. The Farmstead by Resthaven, a new Independent Living and...
WWMTCw
Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
portagenorthernlight.com
Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall
The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township
Nearly six years after Chick-fil-A first set up shop in West Michigan, the fast food chain is getting ready to open its 10th area restaurant.
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
Study could result in changes to Beacon Boulevard/U.S. 31 in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Improving traffic flow through Grand Haven is behind the state’s interest in a study of Beacon Boulevard, while city officials are interested in beautification and pedestrian safety. Despite their different motivations, the city and the state are partnering on the study that has already...
WOOD
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
3rd Congressional District debate will not happen next week
The debate between the candidates for the 3rd Congressional District has been canceled after Republican candidate John Gibbs withdrew from the agreed upon date.
Muskegon County prosecutor will handle voting tabulator investigation
The Muskegon County prosecutor will lead the investigation into possible voting machine tampering by a group that includes the Barry County sheriff.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 1