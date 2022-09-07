ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Board of State Canvassers approves 2022 ballot

LANSING, Mich. — The Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing on Friday to approve the 2022 Michigan ballot for the November election. The approval comes after a controversial vote that stalled two petition based ballot questions late last month. The board heard arguments from both the Reproductive Freedom...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Community college remembers founding trustee

A Grand Rapids Community College trustee who served the institution since 1991 died this week. Janice Maggini, a founding member of Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) board of trustees, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, after a long illness. She was 85. Maggini was remembered by the college as a passionate,...
westernherald.com

WMU delays new student center indefinitely

Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
whtc.com

UPDATE: Holland Council Approved Bond and Grant Proposals During Wednesday Meeting

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 8, 2022) – Some structural upgrades for the Fire Services division of the Holland Department of Public Safety are coming. City Council members unanimously approved, during Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, a proposal to issue 18 million dollars in bonds. The governing panel earlier this summer approved a Notice of Intent involving the effort to fund a new fire station at the corner of East 32nd Street and Waverly Road, to replace the current station built nearly 50 years ago, as well as building a storage facility there, and to construct a 25-hundred square foot addition to the Kollen Park Station, along with renovations there.
Detroit News

Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case

Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
The Grand Rapids Press

Hundreds gather at Grand Rapids ballpark to honor 9/11 victims

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Hundreds of people gathered at LMCU ballpark to walk the stairs in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Police officers, firefighters, military members and members of the community gathered at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark to walk four laps through the stands to symbolize the 110 flights of stairs climbed by rescue workers on 9/11.
multifamilybiz.com

Resthaven Breaks Ground on The Farmstead Independent and Assisted Living Campus for Seniors in West Michigan Market of Holland

HOLLAND, MI - The retirement community West Michigan seniors have been eagerly awaiting is finally underway. The first shovel hit the ground on August 22, 2022, marking the beginning of construction of The Farmstead by Resthaven, the visionary behind the project. The Farmstead by Resthaven, a new Independent Living and...
WWMTCw

Suspended Kalamazoo public safety chief has no record of prior complaints

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief who has been suspended over a harassment allegation has glowing performance reviews and no record of previous complaints, according to KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley's employment personnel file. Coakley was put on paid administrative leave following a harassment allegation, the...
portagenorthernlight.com

Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall

The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
WOOD

Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
