Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL FoundationLaura SlawnyDana Point, CA
Attorney Sentenced For Wild $500,000 Tax Fraud Scheme Involving RabbiTaxBuzzSan Diego, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Related
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
WGMD Radio
Plane crashes into San Diego Bay in California
Official responded Friday after a small civilian aircraft crashed into California’s San Diego Bay after failing to safely land. Video on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed that the small plane, a Learget 35, had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay off a runway at Naval Air Station North Island.
SDG&E: Conserve energy during the rain
SDG&E says San Diegans still need to conserve energy during the wet weather and cooler temps. A statewide flex alert will be in effect Thursday afternoon
Heavy rains leads to sewage, rain and treated water flowing into Tijuana River
Heavy rains results in a mixture of sewage, rain, and treated water flowing into the Tijuana River. On Friday, USIBWC said an estimated 70 million gallons of that mixture followed down the river.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Beachgoers Urged Not to Enter Water After Rain in San Diego County
A water contact warning for possible sewage was issued for the Coronado shoreline after bacteria levels exceeded state health standards, officials said Saturday. A general rain advisory was also issued Friday for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall tied to Tropical Storm Kay. "Beachgoers are advised that...
Valley Roadrunner
Terra-Gen may help keep VC from blackouts
As our cell phones are constantly hit by Flex Alerts this week, the fact that Valley Center has the Terra-Gen 140 megawatts on-line to provide up to four hours of electricity during times of stress on the power grid might make a difference. The Roadrunner asked Terra-Gen if the 140...
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
Inland San Diego braces for intense winds as Kay approaches
San Diego Gas & Electric is advising residents to tie down any loose property to prevent injuries and damage to power lines overhead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mexican Fruit Fly in San Diego and U.S. Meat Exports to Columbia Strong
**A 77-square-mile area of San Diego County is under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of...
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
kusi.com
Pipe bomb discovered on Miramar off-ramp
MIRIMAR (KUSI) – A pipe bomb was discovered around midday on Sept. 8 along Miramar road. The explosive discovery was made by a Caltrans worker walking along the on-ramp during his shift. The California highway patrol and San Diego Fire Department bomb squad immediately responded to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Caltrans Worker Finds Live Pipe Bomb Near 1-15 Connector Road
A member of a freeway cleanup crew found a live pipe bomb Thursday along Interstate 15 near Miramar Road and a bomb squad was called in to detonate it. The Caltrans worker made the discovery on an embankment next to the Miramar connector to the southbound side of the freeway at about 11:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire
Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Riverside County due to the Fairview Fire. The governor's announcement comes a day after Riverside County proclaimed a local emergency due to the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire has burned over 23,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon. Get Continuing Updates on the Fairview Fire Here The post Governor Newsom proclaims a State of Emergency in Riverside County due to Fairview Fire appeared first on KESQ.
Possible rotating outages, how to find where you land on SDG&E's list
SAN DIEGO — SDG&E has a list of which circuits it would turn off first if rotating outages begin. As of Tuesday night, the list started with Casa De Oro, Point Loma, Laguna Hills and so on. SDG&E said it would begin cutting power from the first half dozen circuits listed.
KPBS
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
Valley Roadrunner
Hurricane could bring significant rain; get sandbags from County, CAL FIRE
Weather forecasters say a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could indirectly bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend, and County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are offering free sandbags to residents who live in the unincorporated areas. Weather forecasters say Hurricane Kay, which...
Brush fire breaks out in East County
A brush fire spewing large clouds of white smoke broke out Thursday in East County.
Widespread damage, flooding expected as rare tropical storm heads for San Diego-Tijuana region
While the San Diego region is expecting heavy rains and flooding, officials in Baja California are bracing for torrential downpours in cities like San Quintin, San Felipe and Ensenada.
Comments / 0