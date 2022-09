A D.C. man pleaded guilty in the death of his girlfriend in Northeast in April. Carl Jones, 45, went to his girlfriend Ladonia Boggs’ apartment in the 1500 block of Benning Road early April 27 and got into a fight with her over the May 2021 death of their 2-month-old baby, according to the prosecution. Jones stabbed Boggs during the fight.

