Terrifying picture shows great white shark sneaking up on its prey seconds before launching brutal attack

By ahjane.forbes@the-sun.com
The US Sun
 4 days ago
AN underwater photo has captured a great white shark sneaking up on its prey seconds before launching a brutal attack.

Mike Coots, 43, was taking a series of photos of great white sharks off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico when he snapped the terrifying photo.

Mike Coots has had previous run-ins with sharks, resulting in an amputation Credit: mediadrumimaes/MikeCoots

Of the images and the encounter, Coots told the Daily Mail: "I was photographing white sharks in a shark cage and this shark had just missed taking a bite of a chunk of tuna.

"This photo shows both the beauty and brawn of such a powerful creature. It's like you are looking at a living dinosaur.

"You can feel its energy, and their eyes have the most incredible depth to them and shade of blue in them.

"You can sense their brain is processing who you are, and can feel that energy. Its awe-inspiring."

Coots lost his right leg in a tiger shark attack at age 18, resulting in a partial amputation.

He was bitten while boogie boarding off Kauai, Hawaii, escaping the shark's jaws by punching it in the face.

The 1997 attack has only strengthened Coots' resolve as an advocate for the animals, as he became an activist shortly after, campaigning for the conservation of the species.

"I have since become a staunch advocate for their protection and use my imagery and power of social media to share why they are important in the ocean and also how beautiful they are," he told the Daily Mail.

In 2010, Coots advocated for Hawaii to pass a ban on possession and sale of shark fins.

Developing a surfboard fin aimed at stopping shark culls, Coots' plan was to stop pointing fingers at the animals when an attack occurs.

By adding the fins on the surfboard, surfers can let others know they don't want a shark to be hunted if they're killed or injured in the water.

Throughout his advocacy and photographs, Coots hopes everyone will grow to like the shark as many of the species become more endangered.

"You often get so wrapped up in both the photographic process and the being in the presence of such large animals you often forget exactly the moments you capture.

"It isn't until you download them on your computer and see what you got that can leave you speechless.

"I hope people see something uniquely different in my images. I studied shooting people at art school and use the same techniques and lens as I would shooting a person."

Posting the recent photographs on Instagram, he said “I’d rather photograph nothing else.”

“The greatest muse on Earth; beauty, brawn, and brains.”

