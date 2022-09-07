Read full article on original website
IGN
Hila Rao Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Hila Rao Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Hila Rao Shrine is located on the outskirts of the Dueling Peaks region, northwest on the Floret Sandbar.
IGN
Ta'loh Naeg Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Ta’loh Naeg Shrine. This is one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Ta’loh Naeg Shrine is located on the outskirts of Kakariko Village in the northern reaches of the Dueling Peaks. You can find it up a path North of the village at a small clearing before the Great Fairy Fountain.
IGN
Soh Kofi Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Soh Kofi Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Lanayru Region of BotW. Location: Soh Kofi Shrine is located just North of the Lanayru Tower, above the blue bridge where you can first meet Prince Sidon of the Zora. Another Zora waits outside the shrine to point you in his direction.
IGN
Tena Ko'sah Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Tena Ko'sah Shrine. This is one of the Shrines in the Tabantha Region of BotW. Location: Tena Ko'sah Shrine is located in the Rayne Highlands amidst the Ancient Columns. It's high up and can be spotted from Piper Ridge and the Tabantha Great Bridge.
IGN
Gorae Torr Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Gorae Torr Shrine. This is one of the 120 Shrines in BotW. Gorae Torr Shrine is located in the northeast corner of the Eldin region. Link must first complete The Gut Check Challenge Shrine Quest...
IGN
Voo Lota Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Voo Lota Shrine. This is one of the Shrines in the Tabantha Region of BotW. Location: Voo Lota Shrine is located west of Rito Village, across the gorge near Passer Hill. You must complete the Shrine Quest Recital at Warbler's Nest in order to access it.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Codename Red - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Check out the reveal trailer for one of the many new Assassin's Creed games that will live under the Assassin's Creed: Infinity umbrella. Codename Red is set in feudal Japan, a historical period frequently requested by fans. In this brief trailer, a Shinobi is seen jumping onto a pitched roof and then unsheathing their hidden blade.
IGN
All Raid Locations
When you load into a raid in marauders, you never know which map you will get. There are three main raid areas and two sub-areas you can raid in-game. This IGN guide will tell you about all five raid areas. Are you looking for something more specific? Click the links...
IGN
The Search for Pua
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
The 10 Best Fighting Games
Fighting games have a special place in both the past and present of gaming. It’s a genre that requires quick thinking, twitch reflexes, and vast amounts of knowledge of both yourself and your opponent’s options to play at a high level. It can often seem intimidating. But some of the most recognizable series in pop culture, such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, belong to that same genre.
IGN
All Ships in Marauders
There's a wide variety of ships in Marauders. All players will start off with the same ship, but the more you progress, the more ships you can unlock. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about all the ships in Marauders. Are you looking for something more...
IGN
Iron Banner
The Destiny 2 Iron Banner is a week-long special event that takes place in The Crucible of Destiny 2. During this multiplayer event, players can earn tokens to turn in to Lord Saladin at the Traveler that can be redeemed for new gear. The Destiny 2 Iron Banner in Season...
IGN
How to Defeat King Salmonid Cohozuna
Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! Splatoon 3 introduces a rare Xtra Encounter with the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 contains everything you need to know to be successful against this behemoth. We've also got plenty more info on Salmon Run, so make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run Guide!
IGN
Ubisoft Forward: Assassins Creed Infinity, Codename Red and Codename Hexe Announced
At Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase, the company officially revealed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a new platform and hub for the AC games. Two games were also revealed that would be part of Infinity, one set in feudal Japan and the other being a very different type of game in the series.
IGN
How to Get Salmon Run Rewards
Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! As a worker of Grizzco, you are paid for a job well done. On this page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide, we'll give you the rundown on how earning rewards works in Salmon Run and how you can get the Salmon-Run exclusive items, like colored uniforms and Grizzco decorations. Make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run guides. We've got tips for defeating Boss Salmonids, a survival guide for all the special event waves, and even a guide on how to defeat the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna, in the intense and rare Xtra Encounters!
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 9-13
The walking, talking pulled pork brisket, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor,...
IGN
Werewolf By Night
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night | Official Trailer. There’s no escaping the night. Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf By Night, streaming October 7 only on Disney+.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story Content Update
Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally arrived in early access, and this live-service game is already getting its first content update. So step into Andy's Room and meet familiar friends like Woody and Buzz, when the Toy Story content update releases in Fall 2022.
IGN
Young Jedi Adventures Casting Officially Announced
Star Wars children's show, Young Jedi Adventures has received a casting update, with stars from Abbot Elementary and Luca joining the upcoming animated series. Announced at D23 2022, we learned that Abbott Elementary's Jamaal Avery, Jr. will play Kai Brightstar, a Youngling hoping to follow in Yoda's footsteps to become a Jedi Knight. He is joined by Luca's Emma Berman as pilot Nash Durango and the two head out on adventures together.
IGN
How to Play With Squads
Playing with squads is an excellent idea in Marauders. When playing with friends, you won't have to worry about someone killing you from the back. This IGN guide details everything you'll need to know about playing with a squad in Marauders. Are you looking for something specific? Click the links...
