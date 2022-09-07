Major update in Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s murder after reality star’s uncle hired ‘hitman to kill him for life insurance’

THE Sweetie Pie’s Restaurant murder-for-hire plot went to trial on Tuesday, September 6, over six years after reality TV star, Andre Montgomery was fatally shot.

James Timothy Norman, Andre’s uncle, was arrested in 2020 for allegedly conspiring with an exotic dancer to murder his nephew.

Years after his murder, Andre Montgomery's uncle is finally going to trial Credit: OWN

James Timothy Norman was charged with conspiracy for an alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill Andre Credit: Madison County Detention Center

James was charged with conspiracy in the alleged murder-for-hire plot that killed Andre.

The exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, was also arrested and charged with the same crime.

Terica plead guilty for her role in Andre’s death on July 22, 2022.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26.

According to authorities, James put a hit out on his 21-year-old nephew, who was found unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds on Natural Bridge in the Greater Ville neighborhood in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to a criminal complaint, the federal authorities alleged that the former star conspired with the exotic dancer and another unnamed person in order to obtain a $450,000 life insurance policy after his nephew's death.

James was the sole beneficiary of the several life insurances he had taken out in 2014.

According to authorities, Terica and James traveled from their respective homes in Memphis and Los Angeles to St. Louis, after Terica had let Andre know she was going to be in town.

The pair allegedly used burner phones to plan the murder and had traveled to St. Louis on the day of the incident.

Terica told Andre that she was going to be in town while also figuring out where he was staying.

She then called James to let him know and set out for

.

At around 8pm that evening, Andre was shot and killed outside of the recording studio after he stepped out to take a phone call.

Terica's phone location information placed her in the same area where the murder happened, according to cops.

Terica allegedly deposited $9000 in cash into various bank accounts.

James is accused of contacting the life insurance companies on March 21 in an attempt to collect the insurance money.

He was denied the policy funds after failing to provide several documents.

FAMILY BUSINESS

Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s was a reality TV series that followed the family of Robbie Montgomery, who used to be a backing vocalist for Ike & Tina Turner.

The series focused on the family and their collection of soul food restaurants, Sweetie Pie’s.

The program ran from October 15, 2011, to June 9, 2018, and Andre was a frequent cast member before his death as he was Robbie’s grandson.

Some episodes involving Andre were about his move from Texas to St. Louis, his struggles in school and visiting the grave of his father Andre Montgomery Sr.

His death was also the subject of several episodes in season seven of the show.

Prosecutors say Andre was shot to death by a hitman hired by James and an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis Credit: Missouri Dept. of Corrections

His murder went without an arrest until James was charged with the crime in 2020 Credit: KSDK