Brit woman, 31, ‘gang-raped by group of up to eight Belgian men’ at hotel in Rhodes

A BRITISH woman has allegedly been gang-raped by a group of between five and eight men at a hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The woman, 31, claims she and her friends met the men, from Belgium, at a nightclub in the seaside resort of Faliraki early on Sunday morning.

She said the men - aged between 30 and 35 years old - then took her and her friends back to their hotel room in Faliraki.

The British woman told police in Greece she had consensual sex with one of the men on the hotel balcony and inside the room, according to local newspaper Dimokratiki.

She said that at one point, her friends left the room.

The woman claimed that the group of men then attacked and gang-raped her.

She told police she fled the hotel and took a taxi back to where she was staying.

The woman reported the alleged gang-rape to police on Monday morning at 7am local time.

Police in Rhodes launched an investigation and have since arrested four Belgian suspects, aged 31, 31, 32 and 35 years old who have not been named.

The British woman identified all four men as her alleged rapists.

Investigators have taken DNA samples from the four men while police continue their search for the other suspects.

Greek media reports that the four men "did not accept the charge against them".