East Greenwich, RI

Obituary: Reverend Dr. Laslo Medyesy, 82

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Reverend Dr. Laslo Medyesy, 82, passed away on Sept. 6 in East Greenwich after surviving 21 years of...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Temporary Division St. Bridge Removal Means Detours

Above: The temporary bridge in action after removal of the old bridge in late 2021. The temporary arch bridges over Route 4 erected to handle Division Street traffic while the old bridge was torn down and replaced are going to be removed now that the new bridge is open. Because of problems with one of the arches, it ended up taking a lot longer to open the temporary bridge (almost two years) than it was in use (nine months).
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Field Hockey: EG Shutout Vs. NK, 5-0

Above: Alex Mega makes a shot through her legs for a goal. Photos by Chuck Nadeau (find all Chuck’s photos at chuckn.com). This was a game between two Division I teams but, by the play, you wouldn’t believe it, with the Avengers blanking the Skippers, 5-0. I would...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

