Above: The temporary bridge in action after removal of the old bridge in late 2021. The temporary arch bridges over Route 4 erected to handle Division Street traffic while the old bridge was torn down and replaced are going to be removed now that the new bridge is open. Because of problems with one of the arches, it ended up taking a lot longer to open the temporary bridge (almost two years) than it was in use (nine months).

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO