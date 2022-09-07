ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Safety tips for National Baby Safety Month

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- September marks National Baby Safety Month, and whether parents are expecting their first child or their fourth child, it is important to stay up to date on baby health and safety. Ericka Balistreri, director of The Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie spoke with CBS 58 on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Francis, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week, Neander the beagle puppy!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society visited the CBS 58 studio on Fri., Sept. 9 to showcase CBS 58's pet of the week. Meet Neander, a 6-month-old beagle that is available to adopt at the Milwaukee campus of WHS. See first-hand why he is described as "super curious and confident."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police seek shooter of a 17-year-old at 9th St. and Hayes Ave.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 3:10 a.m. near 9th St. and Hayes Ave. The 17-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mexican Independence Day festival in Milwaukee celebrates culture, freedom

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Hispanic community had an early celebration for Mexican Independence Day during a festival Saturday, Sept. 10. The festival in Bay View, organized by UMOS, brought together hundreds of people to celebrate Mexican culture. Mexican Independence Day is on Sept. 16, the day Mexico declared freedom...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#Cbs
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Brown Deer

BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Brown Deer on Thursday, Sept. 8, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Village of Brown Deer President Wanda Montgomery to tell us what makes Brown Deer such a special place to live.
BROWN DEER, WI
CBS 58

Darrell Brooks withdraws not guilty by insanity plea

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man accused of driving his car through the Waukesha Christmas parade withdrew his special plea of not guilty by insanity at a pre-trial hearing on Friday. Darrell Brooks is charged with killing six people and injuring dozens of others. "It is his intention to...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

UMOS to host Mexican Independence Festival after 2-year hiatus

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hundreds will be celebrating the biggest Mexican Independence Day fiesta in the whole state right here in Milwaukee. Although the day itself isn't until Sept. 16, organizers say there's plenty to enjoy this weekend. UMOS had to cancel the event the last two years due to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers preview of September issue

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winery tours, lighting trends and more. Terry Schuster of MKE Lifestyle joined CBS 58 on Thursday, Sept. 8 to offer a full preview of the magazine's newest issue. The Sept. issue is now available, and more information can be found on their website.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate Friday night shooting near 66th & Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place at 66th and Congress Streets at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The 42-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This situation may be related to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pedestrian struck and killed overnight near Fond Du Lac and Baldwin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 1:40 a.m. near Fond Du Lac Ave. and Baldwin St. A 36-year-old Milwaukee female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on W. Fond Du Lac Ave.. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Large fight at Tosa East high school football game

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have new information about a large disturbance at the Wauwatosa East - Milwaukee Lutheran high school football game at Hart Park last night, on Sept. 9. Tosa police tell us officers responded to the park for a report of a fight at the game.
WAUWATOSA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy