As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
8-year-old Milwaukee girl gifted dream bedroom makeover by Northwestern Mutual and Special Spaces
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One very special local kid was gifted a dream bedroom makeover. Eight-year-old Autumn of Milwaukee is battling Acute Leukemia Lymphoma. Today, on Sept. 8, her family was greeted by dozens of volunteers with Northwestern Mutual Foundation and Special Spaces for the big unveiling. This girl now...
Waukesha nurse receives Health Care Hero Award for actions following parade tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Roughly ten months following the Christmas parade tragedy that shocked the Waukesha community and beyond on Nov. 21, 2021, Sherry Berg still remembers the day clearly. "I was with my kids watching the parade," said Berg, a registered nurse working at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital....
Safety tips for National Baby Safety Month
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- September marks National Baby Safety Month, and whether parents are expecting their first child or their fourth child, it is important to stay up to date on baby health and safety. Ericka Balistreri, director of The Goddard School in Pleasant Prairie spoke with CBS 58 on...
Meet our pet of the week, Neander the beagle puppy!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed of the Wisconsin Humane Society visited the CBS 58 studio on Fri., Sept. 9 to showcase CBS 58's pet of the week. Meet Neander, a 6-month-old beagle that is available to adopt at the Milwaukee campus of WHS. See first-hand why he is described as "super curious and confident."
Police seek shooter of a 17-year-old at 9th St. and Hayes Ave.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 3:10 a.m. near 9th St. and Hayes Ave. The 17-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum serves as educational resource for new generation
KEWASKUM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Many visitors will make their way to small town Kewaskum as we approach the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Kewaskum is home to the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial - a plaza centered around a 2,200-pound steel beam recovered from the North Tower. It...
Mexican Independence Day festival in Milwaukee celebrates culture, freedom
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's Hispanic community had an early celebration for Mexican Independence Day during a festival Saturday, Sept. 10. The festival in Bay View, organized by UMOS, brought together hundreds of people to celebrate Mexican culture. Mexican Independence Day is on Sept. 16, the day Mexico declared freedom...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Brown Deer
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Brown Deer on Thursday, Sept. 8, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Village of Brown Deer President Wanda Montgomery to tell us what makes Brown Deer such a special place to live.
Darrell Brooks withdraws not guilty by insanity plea
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man accused of driving his car through the Waukesha Christmas parade withdrew his special plea of not guilty by insanity at a pre-trial hearing on Friday. Darrell Brooks is charged with killing six people and injuring dozens of others. "It is his intention to...
Milwaukee officials face questions following man's death on Kilbourn Avenue bridge
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Officials in the city of Milwaukee are facing questions after a man died on the Kilbourn Avenue bridge. Seventy-seven-year-old Richard Dujardin of Rhode Island died last month when the bridge opened with him on it. We're learning video of the incident does not exist. Officials say...
UMOS to host Mexican Independence Festival after 2-year hiatus
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hundreds will be celebrating the biggest Mexican Independence Day fiesta in the whole state right here in Milwaukee. Although the day itself isn't until Sept. 16, organizers say there's plenty to enjoy this weekend. UMOS had to cancel the event the last two years due to...
MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers preview of September issue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winery tours, lighting trends and more. Terry Schuster of MKE Lifestyle joined CBS 58 on Thursday, Sept. 8 to offer a full preview of the magazine's newest issue. The Sept. issue is now available, and more information can be found on their website.
Milwaukee transgender woman latest victim of violence; 31-year-old man wanted
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Regina Allen, known as Mya by friends, is the latest transgender victim of violence in Milwaukee. She was fatally shot Aug. 29 near 26th and Wells. Police are looking for the man they believe killed the transgender woman. Allen will be remembered as a person who...
24-year-old man dead in crash near 95th and Lincoln Saturday, others injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a crash in West Allis last night, on Sept. 9. Police say there was a head-on collision at about 10:00 p.m. near 95th and Lincoln. Several people from both vehicles were taken to local hospitals. No word on their conditions.
Milwaukee police investigate Friday night shooting near 66th & Congress
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place at 66th and Congress Streets at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The 42-year-old Milwaukee man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This situation may be related to...
Cudahy woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for fatal stabbing of West Allis man
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Cudahy woman was sentenced to eight years in prison for fatally stabbing a West Allis man in February of 2021. Court records show Rebecca Pekrul pleaded guilty to a charge of second degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say she stabbed the 35-year-old victim with a...
Hunger Task Force helps seniors with Badger Boxes and vouchers to use at Farmers' Markets
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From 8 a.m. until noon on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hunger Task Force (HTF) is giving out Farmer's Market vouchers to senior citizens. It's prime Farmers' Market season in Milwaukee right now, and the HTF wants to make sure people are able to take advantage of the vouchers. All qualifying seniors will get a packet of vouchers worth $25 dollars.
Pedestrian struck and killed overnight near Fond Du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 1:40 a.m. near Fond Du Lac Ave. and Baldwin St. A 36-year-old Milwaukee female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on W. Fond Du Lac Ave.. The...
Large fight at Tosa East high school football game
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We have new information about a large disturbance at the Wauwatosa East - Milwaukee Lutheran high school football game at Hart Park last night, on Sept. 9. Tosa police tell us officers responded to the park for a report of a fight at the game.
