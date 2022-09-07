UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — The Uvalde Police Department said four suspects are in custody after a shooting took place in the downtown area Thursday evening. Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the Uvalde Memorial Park area, a little over a mile away from Robb Elementary School, where mass shooting took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

