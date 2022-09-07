ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buellton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

No Big Changes for 82-Unit Eastside Santa Barbara Development

Project planners typically dread the gauntlet of city review hearings in the notoriously picky boardrooms of Santa Barbara, but for some projects — like the 82-residential-unit mixed-use development proposed at the old Capitol Hardware location on Milpas Street — a development agreement with the city all but guarantees an approval, essentially leaving members of the Architectural Board of Review (ABR) with their hands tied during design review.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Montecito residents win countywide contest recognizing water-efficient gardens

After four years of rebuilding and redoing the landscaping of their once-destroyed home, the Keatings were announced the winners of the countywide 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest for their water-efficient garden filled with beautiful native plants. The post Montecito residents win countywide contest recognizing water-efficient gardens appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTECITO, CA
visitventuraca.com

Twelve Atypical Tacos: Welcome to Ventura’s Avenue Taco Week

With all due humility, there may be no finer place to grab a taco than Ventura Avenue. And for four delicious – and rarefied – days, the second Avenue Taco Week (Sept 15th through the 18th) offers you the chance to explore some of the best Mexican food you’ve never had.
VENTURA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buellton, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Solvang, CA
Buellton, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
syvnews.com

'Velkommen igen to Solvang Danish Days': Third maid to preside over annual festival

Santa Ynez High School senior Aleena Madrid will join the ranks of 84 Danish Days maids that came before her as the annual festival celebrates its 85th year in Solvang. The 17-year-old will preside over this year's Danish Days event as the 2022 Solvang Danish Days maid alongside 2020 and 2021 Danish maids Isabella Lopez and Kayla Bandel, respectively.
SOLVANG, CA
santabarbaraca.com

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

Savor the abundance of the Santa Barbara Channel at the 2022 Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival, October 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. During this annual event, visitors and locals alike get the opportunity to meet the fishermen who catch and harvest the high-quality, fresh-off-the-boat seafood sourced sustainably from local waters. Dig into some of Santa Barbara’s specialties, including freshly caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) prepared before your eyes. Visit specialty food booths for fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbecued albacore, fresh crab, clam chowder, seafood paella and more.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Santa Barbara Home with a Sweeping View

Santa Barbara experienced a building boom in the 1920s, like many other U.S. cities. World War I and the Spanish Flu epidemic were behind us, and automobiles were allowing easy access to neighborhoods beyond the streetcar lines. Such was probably the case for this home and others on Garcia Road, near the intersection of Milpas and Anapamu streets.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Santa Ynez Valley#Vineyards#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mosby Winery Vineyard#Vega Vineyard Farm#Italian#Sangiovese#Berkshire Hathaway
Santa Barbara Independent

A Farewell to the Beloved Dr. Fenzi

A message sent on behalf of the S.B. Neighborhood Clinics’ Board of Directors:. This week marked a new beginning for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) as we welcomed our new CEO, Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, but it also marks the culmination of a remarkable career in medicine for our beloved Dr. Charles Fenzi. When anyone thinks of SBNC, they think of Dr. Fenzi. His warm personal style, eternal optimism, and genuine kindness to everyone are impossible to resist. Dr. Fenzi has been serving our Santa Barbara community and leading SBNC for over a decade, first as Chief Medical Officer starting in 2012, and then as CEO/CMO since 2015.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Claus Lane’s Cannabis Store

Regarding the issue of a cannabis shop at Santa Claus Lane, which the Planning Commission approved on Wednesday, I would like to comment as a co-owner of PORCH, a home and garden shop, for 12 years, six of which were spent on Santa Claus Lane. Yes, exactly in the same space planned for a cannabis retail store.
CARPINTERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
syvnews.com

10th autumnal equinox hike explores Sespe Wilderness near Ojai, Sept. 18

Ojai author and native plant educator Lanny Kaufer will lead his 10th annual autumnal equinox nature hike at "sky island" on Pine Mountain Sunday, Sept. 18. The 3-mile hike will consist of a walk through a thick forest of pines, white fir and incense-cedar located at 7,000 feet, nearby to the Ventura coast.
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Body of Missing Ventura Hiker Recovered at Gaviota

The massive search to find missing hiker Tim Sgrignoli ended on Thursday morning when his body was found close to Highway 101 near the Gaviota Pass in Santa Barbara County. The 29-year-old Ventura man went missing on Sunday afternoon. Ever since, teams of rescue searchers from 10 counties up and down California trekked through the steep terrain covered in heavy brush and poison oak in the attempt to find him, said Commander Erik Raney with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy