FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Public health alert issued for ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert over concerns of ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits. Officials believe the meat may be associated wit Escherichia coli (E. coli). Although a recall was not requested, the products...
Community holds rally over homeless camps at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A local group in West Nashville is pushing for the city government to find solutions for housing the homeless and restoring Brookmeade Park. The park is between a West Nashville shopping center and the Cumberland River. In addition, a homeless encampment has been formed, stirring up a significant issue for the group who say the park shouldn’t be used for those purposes.
Reading project hopes to boost literacy levels for struggling students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The literacy gap in Tennessee is concerning some parents. The Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores show more than 40% of Black students scored below grade level with 34% of Hispanic students also falling behind. Meanwhile, 18.7% of white students are reading below grade level. Some...
TSU small farm expo returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being suspended for more than two years following the 2020 tornado, the Tennessee State University annual Small Farm Expo is back. “It’s great to see that the tornado didn’t really stop the show, it just kind of delayed us for a moment, but we are quickly bouncing back,” stated Emmanuel Wallace, Grad Student.
The Nashville Fair kicks off for the first time
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new regional fair in the heart of downtown Nashville starts Friday, September 9. This is the first year for the Nashville Fair and the theme is a “Hatchin’ Good Time.”. Fairgoers will get a thrill from several rides including some classics like the...
UpRise Nashville helps people learn work skills to better themselves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The high cost of living in Nashville leaves a lot of people struggling to support their families. UpRise Nashville is working to change that one man and woman at a time. The non-profit based inside West End Community Church is training the unemployed and underemployed in...
Nashville runners turnout to honor slain Eliza Fletcher
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Runners are honoring the memory of Eliza Fletcher all over the country, including Nashville, in a show of solidarity for all women runners. It was also a way for runners and walkers to express their sadness over Fletcher’s murder. Several participants expressed feeling a heaviness...
NES rate increase doesn’t come as a shock to some
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Energy Service customers will notice a rate increase on their bills starting this fall in October. But some customers are not surprised, especially when dealing with inflation. “The last bill was $380. That is only going to go up. For some people, once it goes...
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the way...
Director of Fisk Jubilee Singers, Dr. Paul T. Kwami, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Director of the Jubilee Singers, Dr. Paul Theophilus Kwami passed away on Saturday morning. Kwami was surrounded by his family when he passed. Dr. Kwami was a humble yet passionate child of God - exuding excellence, loyalty, a deep faith and an unmatched work ethic that he embodied as the Director of the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers for nearly 30 honorable and prosperous years.
First Alert Forecast: More Rain Sunday, then Cooler & Brighter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The two big stories in the forecast are the unsettled Sunday we expect & the long stretch of brighter and at least temporarily cooler weather that will follow. Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine with a few showers developing during the morning. Showers and thunderstorms...
Throwback Thursday: Vanderbilt Engineering Department 2006 challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Happy Throwback Thursday!. In 2006, Terry Bulger observed and reported on a competition in the Engineering Department at Vanderbilt University to see how someone could drop an egg from the top of a high-rise apartment without breaking it. Click the video above to watch now.
Arsonist at large following late August fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire officials said they are working to identify the persons involved in an arson investigation. NFD said on Twitter that Arson Investigators need help identifying the persons responsible for setting fire to a small business at 1045 Rev. Dr. Enoch Jones Blvd on August 31st.
Clarksville officials close Billy Dunlop Park for water rescue
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said Billy Dunlop Park was closed on Saturday afternoon for a water rescue. The Clarksville Police Department, along with Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery EMS all assisted with the water rescue. In addition to Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park and the Blueway will all...
Murfreesboro Police search for missing woman
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a missing woman who went missing Wednesday. MPD said they are looking for 42-year-old Katherine Lynne Hesson, who was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. Katherine’s family told police that she might be traveling to Clearwater, Florida.
WSMV 4 Investigates: How to avoid robocall scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Everyone has experienced those annoying robocalls and they appear to be occurring even more these days. There are warning signs to look for to avoid becoming a victim of identity theft. There has been an increase in the amount of robocalls and texts, recently. Consumer experts...
Missing man out of Nashville found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled the Silver Alert after the missing 67-year-old man was located on Thursday morning. According to TBI, Theodore Thoms went missing out of Nashville in a green long-sleeved shirt, a navy undershirt and blue jeans. Thoms has a condition that prevents him from finding his own way home without help.
Pedestrian seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a vehicle that may have struck a pedestrian early Friday morning and fled the scene. According to CPD, an officer stopped to assist a motorist around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, after the vehicle was seen stopped in the middle of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. with the hazard lights on.
First Alert Forecast: After a Brief Break, Rain Returns Tomorrow
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a beautiful day with sunshine and low humidity, rain and storms arrive for the weekend. Overnight mostly clear and comfortable, low in the upper 60s. Friday will start out dry but the next weather maker to bring us another healthy round of rain and thunderstorms...
EXPLAINER: How ‘Imagine East Bank’ vision impacts all Nashvillians
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Planning, along with the Nashville Department of Transportation, said transportation will play a big part in the Imagine East Nashville project and will affect not just residents in East Nashville but all Nashvillians. NDOT officials said they plan to focus specifically on how the transportation...
