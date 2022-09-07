On September 8, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 2500-block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims are Champaign residents. The victims were conscious and talking as officers rendered medical aid, and they were transported to a local hospital. They are presently listed in stable condition. In addition to the two victims, officers found evidence of gunfire on several nearby houses and at least one vehicle.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO