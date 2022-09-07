Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after being tied to multiple armed robberies in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old is in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility after they were accused of committing two separate armed robberies in Normal. The first robbery happened on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop located at 112 North St. Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect then stole products from throughout the store before fleeing.
hoiabc.com
15-year-old arrested for two armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old teen who formerly resided in Normal has been arrested for two separate alleged armed robbery incidents. Normal Police say the first incident occurred on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in Normal, where a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and threatened the employee.
newschannel20.com
Elderly man and woman shot on Heritage Drive
On September 8, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 2500-block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims are Champaign residents. The victims were conscious and talking as officers rendered medical aid, and they were transported to a local hospital. They are presently listed in stable condition. In addition to the two victims, officers found evidence of gunfire on several nearby houses and at least one vehicle.
newschannel20.com
Man accused of stealing a truck
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man has been arrested on charges he stole a vehicle. Charleston Police say he stole a truck and a registration from a second vehicle in the 1500 block of 18th street. Investigators were able to view surveillance camera footage and identify the characteristics...
newschannel20.com
Police ask for help identifying 3 theft suspects
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Three men are wanted for stealing over $3,800 from AM-KO Oriental Foods and Gifts in Champaign. We're told that the three men entered the store at 5:45 p.m. on August 1. Officials say once they got inside one male distracted an employee, one acted as...
Senior couple shot in the middle of the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
WAND TV
Two individuals sent to the hospital after report of shots fired in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign police responded to the 2500 block of Heritage Drive, Thursday afternoon, for a report of a shooting with injury. Police were dispatched at 2:20 p.m., once on the scene officers located a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wound and and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
Champaign Police reveal new details about shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police have released new information about a shooting that left two people hurt Thursday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard. Public Information Officer Joe Lamberson said the two victims are a 76-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were pulling into a driveway […]
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton man arrested for allegedly holding girlfriend captive, beating her repeatedly
PAXTON — A Paxton man was arrested this week for allegedly keeping his girlfriend in their home against her will and repeatedly beating her over a nearly three-day span. Arthuro L. Crawford, 51, was arrested Monday on several felony charges after Paxton police responded early that morning to a report of a domestic situation at his home in the 600 block of East Franklin Street, Police Chief Coy Cornett said.
foxillinois.com
Soft lockdown at Unit 4 schools after report of shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Some Unit 4 schools were put on a soft lockdown Friday morning. Champaign Police say the schools were informed a little before noon of possible shots fired in the 2500 block of W. William Street. Because of the nature of the call and the proximity...
newschannel20.com
Man arrested after gun fired in bar parking lot
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he fired a gun outside a bar. Decatur Police were called to the Port Royal bar just before 1 a.m. Monday after a man fired a single shot in the parking lot. Police say...
Man sentenced for gun, drug offenses
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in Vermilion County. Lerone Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed from two separate crimes Johnson admitted to committing in […]
newschannel20.com
Suspect arrested in shots fired outside Port Royal bar
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decatur Police say the suspect has been identified and arrested. No additional information was released. Decatur Police are investigating after at least one shot was fired outside a bar Monday morning. We're told it happened just before 1 a.m. outside Port Royal, located at...
newschannel20.com
Man sentenced to 13 years after shooting at Fair Oaks Housing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has learned his sentence after shooting at a housing complex and delivery of a controlled substance. Lerone Johnson was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. On June 29, 2019, the Danville Police Department responded to a...
Man shot by Ludlow police dies in the hospital
A man shot by a police officer in the Vermont town of Ludlow last month has died, state police said Tuesday. Michael Mills, 36, who was shot Aug. 15, died Aug. 25 at a New Hampshire hospital, state police announced. They did not say why there was a delay in announcing his death. An autopsy determined that Mills died of a gunshot wound to the head.
State Police reveal new details about Friday crash
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash that shut down a highway in Champaign County Friday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 130 three miles south of Philo. State Troopers said a Chevrolet Corvette was driving southbound near County Road 500 N when it crossed into […]
newschannel20.com
3 accused of stealing guns from central Illinois police vehicles
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three men are behind bars in connection with multiple car burglaries across central Illinois. We're told some of the vehicles broken into included police cars. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says the burglaries date back to May 2022. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Blaine Manks, 18-year-old Cameron...
