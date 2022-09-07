Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Police investigate 27-year-old man shot and killed overnight near 21st & Vliet
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before midnight on Friday, Sept. 9 near 21st and Vliet Streets. The victim is a 27-year-old Milwaukee man who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee Police continue...
CBS 58
As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
Milwaukee Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
One man killed in shooting near 21st and Cherry
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
21st and Cherry fatal shooting; Milwaukee police seek gunman
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman following a fatal shooting near 21st and Cherry on the city's north side late Friday, Sept. 9. The shooting happened just before midnight. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police...
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
CBS 58
Police seek shooter of a 17-year-old at 9th St. and Hayes Ave.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 3:10 a.m. near 9th St. and Hayes Ave. The 17-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery case dismissed
MILWAUKEE - The case against two Milwaukee men accused in a shooting and attempted robbery at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eric Burrell and Muse Mohamed, both 21, were charged after the incident on June 28, 2021. Mohamed had been charged with attempted...
FBI needs your help finding info after cop shoots Milwaukee suspect to death
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) and FBI are requesting the public's help gathering any media documenting an incident in which an officer shot and killed a man near Edison and Juneau.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
CBS 58
24-year-old man dead in crash near 95th and Lincoln Saturday, others injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old man is dead after a crash in West Allis last night, on Sept. 9. Police say there was a head-on collision at about 10:00 p.m. near 95th and Lincoln. Several people from both vehicles were taken to local hospitals. No word on their conditions.
CBS 58
Pedestrian struck and killed overnight near Fond Du Lac and Baldwin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 1:40 a.m. near Fond Du Lac Ave. and Baldwin St. A 36-year-old Milwaukee female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on W. Fond Du Lac Ave.. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding critically missing 10-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding a critically missing 10-year-old named De'Ondra J. Hanford. Police say she was last seen on Sept. 8 at 8:45 p.m. near 48th and Clarke. She has brown eyes and black shoulder length hair in box braids. Police say Hanford...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
Man killed in head-on crash near 95th and National in West Allis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
Man, woman charged in murder of 42-year-old in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A man and a woman have been charged in the murder of a 42-year-old man in Antioch. On Sunday night just after 11 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Main Street on the report of shots fired. After speaking to a witness, officers made entry into a nearby home and […]
CBS 58
'Kia Boys' arrest: Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of driver of stolen car
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There is an update on a case involving the "Kia Boys." CBS 58 has learned a tip into Milwaukee Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of a young man seen in a YouTube video driving a car in the background. The car was stolen. The anonymous...
