CBS 58

As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

21st and Cherry fatal shooting; Milwaukee police seek gunman

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman following a fatal shooting near 21st and Cherry on the city's north side late Friday, Sept. 9. The shooting happened just before midnight. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police...
CBS 58

Police seek shooter of a 17-year-old at 9th St. and Hayes Ave.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that took place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 3:10 a.m. near 9th St. and Hayes Ave. The 17-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 6 people wounded in 4 separate incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating four separate non-fatal shooting incidents in which six people were wounded late Friday, Sept. 9 into Saturday, Sept. 10. First, three people were shot and wounded near 86th and Joyce around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The 19, 20, and 22- year-old Milwaukee men were conveyed to a hospital. They are expected to survive. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee child abduction, $100K ransom; man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in a 2020 child abduction on the city's south side. Daryl Childress, 20, pleaded guilty to kidnapping in February. As part of a plea deal, one count of fleeing/eluding officers was dismissed. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hilton Milwaukee shooting, attempted robbery case dismissed

MILWAUKEE - The case against two Milwaukee men accused in a shooting and attempted robbery at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center was dismissed without prejudice Tuesday, Sept. 6. Eric Burrell and Muse Mohamed, both 21, were charged after the incident on June 28, 2021. Mohamed had been charged with attempted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
CBS 58

Pedestrian struck and killed overnight near Fond Du Lac and Baldwin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 1:40 a.m. near Fond Du Lac Ave. and Baldwin St. A 36-year-old Milwaukee female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on W. Fond Du Lac Ave.. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck, dies: Milwaukee man now charged in crash

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of striking a pedestrian on Teutonia near Roosevelt. That pedestrian died from her injuries. The accused is Christdon Gordon – and he is now charged with a single count of knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause death. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek burglary suspect caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a business near 68th and Fairview on Aug. 31. Police described the suspect as an African American man, 60-65 years old, with a thin build and gray facial hair. He was wearing a hat, maroon t-shirt, black pants, black boots and gloves.
