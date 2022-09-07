ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buellton, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Lompoc Record

Roses & Raspberries: Free swim day, Diablo extension, teachers earn kudos

Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption. Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Annual Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive set for Sept. 17

In response to the supply shortage in Santa Barbara County, Coldwell Banker Select Realty of Lompoc will host its second Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive on Saturday, Sept. 17. A Vitalant bloodmobile will set up at 129 W. Central Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule at appointment,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buellton, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Buellton, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Lompoc Record

Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California

After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

Lompoc residents now can report all code violations confidentially

Citizens concerned about code violations in Lompoc may now report without threat of their identity being shared. Only a court action could make the identities of those who report available after Lompoc City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to revise city policy. “This is community order. This is quality-of-life issues...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Ynez fends off resilient Santa Maria in 21-0 win

Neither coach was too happy during Friday's football game between Santa Ynez and Santa Maria. Josh McClurg saw his Santa Ynez team come away with a 21-0 win over Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez's Saints then. McClurg's Pirates "made far too many mistakes on both sides of the ball" and struggled to put the Saints away. Santa Maria, meanwhile, committed two red zone turnovers en route to being shut out.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Vineyards#La Vega#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mosby Winery Vineyard#Vega Vineyard Farm
Lompoc Record

Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship established by Cal Poly

The Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship, announced this week prior to Cal Poly's home football opener Saturday against San Diego, has been established to annually honor a Cal Poly football student-athlete who needs financial assistance to pursue his goals. Each year, a Cal Poly football student-athlete will be chosen by the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Lompoc Record

Saints honoring military at Friday's football game against Santa Ynez

When Santa Maria hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league football game this Friday, Santa Maria athletic director Dan Ellington hopes the crowd will feel a little extra patriotic. The Saints are hosting Military Appreciation Night at this week's game. Military veterans and those currently enlisted can attend the game free of charge with their military ID.
SANTA MARIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy