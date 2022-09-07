Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Roses & Raspberries: Free swim day, Diablo extension, teachers earn kudos
Weather was certainly the hot topic this week as the region sweltered under an epic heat wave, as were a trio of closely related topics: the electrical grid, power generation and energy consumption. Roses to the folks at Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY Inc. who presented last...
Annual Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive set for Sept. 17
In response to the supply shortage in Santa Barbara County, Coldwell Banker Select Realty of Lompoc will host its second Jack Atkin Memorial Blood Drive on Saturday, Sept. 17. A Vitalant bloodmobile will set up at 129 W. Central Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule at appointment,...
Ceremonies in Santa Barbara County to commemorate victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
A coalition of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and county and city fire departments are inviting the public to join events Sunday that will commemorate those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Thousands of Americans — including more than 300 firefighters who responded to help —...
Lompoc residents invited to review, comment on 2021-22 draft annual performance report
A draft copy of Lompoc's 2021-22 consolidated annual performance and evaluation report is available for public review and comment until Sept. 18. The report summarizes activities funded using Federal Community Development Block Grant funds during the program year 2021, which covers the period of July 1, 2021, through June 30.
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
Lompoc residents now can report all code violations confidentially
Citizens concerned about code violations in Lompoc may now report without threat of their identity being shared. Only a court action could make the identities of those who report available after Lompoc City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to revise city policy. “This is community order. This is quality-of-life issues...
Power Rankings: Righetti climbs to No. 5 as rest of top four remains unchanged
The top spots in the Power Rankings haven't changed in weeks, though there's been some movement between Nos. 5-10. Righetti is the week's biggest climber, moving up from No. 8 to No. 5. San Luis Obispo, meanwhile, has dropped from No. 5 to No. 8, while Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles have also moved up.
Santa Ynez fends off resilient Santa Maria in 21-0 win
Neither coach was too happy during Friday's football game between Santa Ynez and Santa Maria. Josh McClurg saw his Santa Ynez team come away with a 21-0 win over Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez's Saints then. McClurg's Pirates "made far too many mistakes on both sides of the ball" and struggled to put the Saints away. Santa Maria, meanwhile, committed two red zone turnovers en route to being shut out.
Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship established by Cal Poly
The Mark Grosz Memorial Scholarship, announced this week prior to Cal Poly's home football opener Saturday against San Diego, has been established to annually honor a Cal Poly football student-athlete who needs financial assistance to pursue his goals. Each year, a Cal Poly football student-athlete will be chosen by the...
Righetti QB Braden Claborn voted Player of the Week
Righetti quarterback Braden Claborn has had a pretty good week. The senior threw five touchdown passes in the 39-13 win over rival Pioneer Valley on Sept. 2. He's now been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.
Saints honoring military at Friday's football game against Santa Ynez
When Santa Maria hosts Santa Ynez in a non-league football game this Friday, Santa Maria athletic director Dan Ellington hopes the crowd will feel a little extra patriotic. The Saints are hosting Military Appreciation Night at this week's game. Military veterans and those currently enlisted can attend the game free of charge with their military ID.
