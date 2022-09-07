Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Viral ‘Corn Kid' Is Now the ‘Corn-bassador' of South Dakota
Tariq, a young corn enthusiast who went viral for gushing about his love for corn, is now South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador." In an executive proclamation posted on social media, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared Sept. 3, 2022, as "Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day" in celebration of Tariq's love for the staple crop.
nbcboston.com
Gov. Mills, Other Maine Leaders Call on Group to Reverse Lobster's ‘Red List' Warning
Maine's congressional delegation and Gov. Janet Mills have called on an influential conservation group to immediately reverse their "red list" designation of lobster, or provide evidence to back their "irresponsible" claims that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Seafood Watch, which...
nbcboston.com
Mass. RMV Cracking Down on Inspection Stickers
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the way it handles late vehicle inspections - and it could wind up costing some drivers more money. Effective Nov. 1, any vehicle owner that is late in getting an inspection sticker will receive a new one dated for the following January, regardless of the month of the inspection. Owners who get their inspection on time will still get a new sticker with the month of the inspection, valid for a full year.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 6,623 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 6,623 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,852,576 cases and 20,169 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 166 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Distributing 3.5 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests to Residents
Massachusetts municipalities and food banks will collectively receive 5 million at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to distribute to Bay Staters this fall, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. State government will steer 3.5 million tests to cities and towns, who will then be able to make the tests available to residents, and...
nbcboston.com
Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report
A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
nbcboston.com
Question on Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants Will Appear on the Ballot
A question asking voters to approve or repeal the new law that allows undocumented immigrants to be issued driver's licenses will be placed on the November ballot. The bill passed earlier this year despite a veto by Gov. Charlie Baker, but it has continued to spark debate. With 71,883 signatures...
