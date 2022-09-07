The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the way it handles late vehicle inspections - and it could wind up costing some drivers more money. Effective Nov. 1, any vehicle owner that is late in getting an inspection sticker will receive a new one dated for the following January, regardless of the month of the inspection. Owners who get their inspection on time will still get a new sticker with the month of the inspection, valid for a full year.

