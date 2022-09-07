ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Viral ‘Corn Kid' Is Now the ‘Corn-bassador' of South Dakota

Tariq, a young corn enthusiast who went viral for gushing about his love for corn, is now South Dakota's official "Corn-bassador." In an executive proclamation posted on social media, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem declared Sept. 3, 2022, as "Official Corn-bassador Tariq Day" in celebration of Tariq's love for the staple crop.
Mass. RMV Cracking Down on Inspection Stickers

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the way it handles late vehicle inspections - and it could wind up costing some drivers more money. Effective Nov. 1, any vehicle owner that is late in getting an inspection sticker will receive a new one dated for the following January, regardless of the month of the inspection. Owners who get their inspection on time will still get a new sticker with the month of the inspection, valid for a full year.
Mass. Reports 6,623 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 6,623 new COVID-19 cases and 57 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,852,576 cases and 20,169 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 166 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
Mass. Distributing 3.5 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests to Residents

Massachusetts municipalities and food banks will collectively receive 5 million at-home COVID-19 rapid tests to distribute to Bay Staters this fall, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. State government will steer 3.5 million tests to cities and towns, who will then be able to make the tests available to residents, and...
Banned Waste Filling Mass. Landfills, Incinerators, Says Environmental Report

A coalition of environmental organizations under the name Zero Waste Massachusetts released a report Thursday morning that examines the effectiveness of waste bans, and calls on officials in Massachusetts to demand stricter enforcement of existing rules. The state Department of Environmental Protection implemented waste ban rules in 1990, prohibiting materials...
