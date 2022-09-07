Read full article on original website
Bay Area Crews Help Fight Mosquito Fire Near Lake Tahoe
Dozens of firefighters from the Bay Area are battling the Mosquito Fire near Lake Tahoe, defending homes and other buildings threatened by flames. The Santa Clara Fire Department sent crews to the Mosquito Fire along with San Jose, Redwood City, Santa Rosa and several other Bay Area departments. Mosquito Fire...
Air Quality Advisory Extended Due to Wildfire Smoke
An air quality advisory that was issued on Thursday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Sunday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington are expected to continue to impact the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday. While isolated pockets of elevated pollution levels are possible, a Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and pollution levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard.
Air Quality Impacted as Mosquito Fire Continues to Burn Near Lake Tahoe
The Mosquito Fire is ravaging El Dorado and Placer counties as air quality is becoming a major concern. As of Saturday morning, it exploded to 33,754 acres in less than a week with no containment. Meng Zhou and her family recently traveled from Redwood City to Donner Lake, an area...
