Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting
Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
Two juveniles flown to San Antonio after gang-related shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Police Department is investigating a gang-related shooting involving teenagers at the Uvalde Memorial Park. According to the police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the park on East Main Street near South Getty Street. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in...
REPORT: 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers
More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
Texas Secretary of State releases informational video ahead of Nov 8 general election
TEXAS — In preparation for the November 8, 2022 General Election, Secretary Scott today released the first episode of "SOS 101," a series of videos designed to inform voters about the state's election procedures. He discusses how eligible Texans can register to vote, how county voter registrars handle voter registration requests, and how voter rolls in each of Texas' 254 counties are accurately maintained.
Viral arrest shines spotlight on 'duty to intervene' laws for police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were caught on video last month hitting a suspect they had pinned to the ground. That incident brought "duty to intervene" laws into the spotlight. The laws have spread across the country in the last couple of years, part of...
Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office
AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
Best in Texas Spirits Festival
The Best in Texas Spirits Festival kicks off this weekend. If you have a passion for hand-crafted local Texas spirits, then you won't want to miss this. Here to tell us more about this event is Larry Garza, managing director of the Best in Texas Spirits Festival. Best In Texas...
New statues revealed at the Alamo pay homage to the Texan Army
SAN ANTONIO - Two new statues were unveiled at the Alamo as part of the latest in a growing collection of sculptures at the site. The statues commemorate Emily West Morgan, the woman who is said to have inspired the song, "the Yellow Rose of Texas" and "Hendrick Arnold," a guide and spy for the Texan Army.
San Antonio gas prices continue to plunge, Texas has lowest average gas prices in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - After going through a massive spike at the pump back in June, gas prices in San Antonio continue to fall. According to AAA, gas prices in the Alamo City are down nearly 35 cents over the last month. The city average sits at $3.213 for a gallon of unleaded fuel, down from $3.557 a month ago.
Joggers across Tennessee 'finish the run' in tribute to Eliza Fletcher
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was an outpouring of support from several Mid-state running groups who set their alarms very early Friday to get up and run for Eliza Fletcher, the young woman who was kidnapped while on her morning run and killed in Memphis last week. At 4:30...
State Superintendent proposes permanent free meals for all Washington state students
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Lunch money could be a thing of the past for Washington state students should the state superintendent have his way. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a proposal Thursday to eliminate cost when it comes to school meals. The proposal would mean all 1.1 million students in...
