news4sanantonio.com

Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting

Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Texas Secretary of State releases informational video ahead of Nov 8 general election

TEXAS — In preparation for the November 8, 2022 General Election, Secretary Scott today released the first episode of "SOS 101," a series of videos designed to inform voters about the state's election procedures. He discusses how eligible Texans can register to vote, how county voter registrars handle voter registration requests, and how voter rolls in each of Texas' 254 counties are accurately maintained.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Viral arrest shines spotlight on 'duty to intervene' laws for police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were caught on video last month hitting a suspect they had pinned to the ground. That incident brought "duty to intervene" laws into the spotlight. The laws have spread across the country in the last couple of years, part of...
TULSA, OK
news4sanantonio.com

Texas attorney general warns of e-mail scam spoofing his name, office

AUSTIN -- The Office of the Texas Attorney General is warning about a new scam targeting Texans. Attorney General Ken Paxton says scammers are trying to use his name, signature and the Office of the Texas Attorney General seal to get your personal information. Scammers are sending a phishing e-mail...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Best in Texas Spirits Festival

The Best in Texas Spirits Festival kicks off this weekend. If you have a passion for hand-crafted local Texas spirits, then you won't want to miss this. Here to tell us more about this event is Larry Garza, managing director of the Best in Texas Spirits Festival. Best In Texas...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

New statues revealed at the Alamo pay homage to the Texan Army

SAN ANTONIO - Two new statues were unveiled at the Alamo as part of the latest in a growing collection of sculptures at the site. The statues commemorate Emily West Morgan, the woman who is said to have inspired the song, "the Yellow Rose of Texas" and "Hendrick Arnold," a guide and spy for the Texan Army.
ALAMO, TX

