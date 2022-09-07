Read full article on original website
September 11 Memorial Procession and Ceremony in Pullman
The City of Pullman is inviting the public to its special memorial ceremony, honoring and remembering those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. The silent procession will begin at 2 p.m. There will be a ceremony at City Hall at 3 p.m.
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Rob Storm - Lewiston Bengals
LEWISTON, ID — Lewiston Bengals Defensive Tackle, Rob Storm says his job in stopping the run and making defensive plays every Friday night. He shares how football has shaped him into the person he is today. Rob Storm says that his coaches and teammates not only push him to...
Fish and Game Friday: Sept. 9
"What they're doing is, literally crawling up streams counting juvenile salmon and steelhead," Regional Fisheries Biologist with Idaho Fish and Game, Scott Putnam, said. When it comes to the populations of salmon and steelhead, Idaho Fish and Game are methodical in their counting and data collection of young fish. There...
Procession route for LCV September 11th Memorial Procession
Firefighters and police officers from around the region would like to invite you to this year’s Annual September 11th Memorial Procession, Asotin County Fire District 1 Chief Noel Hardin announced. Each year area police officers and firefighters gather to remember their fallen brothers and sisters and to celebrate the...
Sept. 10 update for Double Creek, Sturgill, Nebo, Goat Mountain Two Fires
According to Saturday morning's update on the wildfires burning in Wallowa County in northeast Oregon, the cooler weather has moderated fire behavior somewhat in the timber. However, the fire is still actively spreading in the grass, officials said. Structure protection preparations are complete along Lostine Road. Oregon State Fire Marshal...
CCI Speer "Academic All-Star" Rylan Holland Asotin High School Panther
ASOTIN, WA — Every Thursday throughout the academic school year, we feature during our 5p news a senior who shines in and out of the classroom. Our first CCI Speer “Academic All-Star” for the school year is a senior who loves all things that have to do with computers and robots.
Firefighters in NE Oregon gaining upper hand on Double Creek Fire
Fire officials said on Friday morning, that fire activity was much lighter on Thursday than on previous days and progress is being made on containment lines on the Double Creek Fire. Double Creek Fire: 137,179 acres | 15% contained. Evacuations: Level 3 “Go Now” is in effect for the Town...
Janitorial services truck stolen from Clarkston, found in New Meadows
Under the cover of darkness, a box truck belonging to a Lewiston man was stolen from a parking lot in Clarkston. The owner of C & K Complete Janitorial services, who asked to remain anonymous, told KLEW News that he kept all of his commercial-grade equipment in that truck. "It's...
Cloverland Fire is nearly contained, firefighters on front lines today
A wildfire that broke out Thursday afternoon west of Asotin County challenged firefighters with wind and dry conditions. Most fo the area was only accessible by foot. Approximately 40 firefighters were on the scene in the Cloverland area during the fire. Crews from Blue Mountain Fire, Asotin County Fire District 1, the City of Asotin, and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources responded.
Air quality advisory in effect for our region due to wildfire smoke
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory to notify residents of Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties off of the Nez Perce Reservation of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Open burning is currently prohibited by Air Quality Rule. The forecasted...
Asotin Co. Corrections Sgt. accused of excessive use of force on an inmate
Asotin County Corrections Sergeant Art Musser was placed on unpaid administrative leave on September 8, 2022, stemming from allegations of excessive use of force, according to a press released by the Asotin County Sheriff's Office. Undersheriff Jody Brown said the complaint was filed on March 31, 2022, by an inmate...
