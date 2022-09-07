ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Search for missing 14-year-old, Help Us Find: Ray Valdez

SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio police are asking for your help to find a 14-year-old who has been missing for nearly three months. "Our priority of course is that he comes home safely, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department. Ray Valdez was last...
San Antonio Police Department wins award for keeping officers safe

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has received a top award for keeping officers safe. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund announced the National Officer Safety and Wellness Award winners, and the General Officer Safety award went to our very own SAPD. The other categories included, Officer...
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
Suspected serial car thief arrested after brief chase with police

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after being caught driving a stolen pickup truck with no license plates. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident started around 9 a.m. Friday morning near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. An officer located a Ford F-250 without license...
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store

SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
