Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Search for missing 14-year-old, Help Us Find: Ray Valdez
SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio police are asking for your help to find a 14-year-old who has been missing for nearly three months. "Our priority of course is that he comes home safely, " said Officer Ricardo Guzman, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department. Ray Valdez was last...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Department wins award for keeping officers safe
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has received a top award for keeping officers safe. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund announced the National Officer Safety and Wellness Award winners, and the General Officer Safety award went to our very own SAPD. The other categories included, Officer...
KSAT 12
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONI0 - Police are searching for a teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week from the West Side. Gabrielle Ibarra-Rice, 15, was last seen on Sept. 1 off Resurrection Street near U.S. Highway 151. Ibarra-Rice is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes...
KSAT 12
Woman struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on South General McMullen Drive near Weir Avenue and Highway 90 on the city’s West Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver cut from vehicle after crashing into side of 18-wheeler, dragged several yards
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being cut out of his car following a major accident involving an 18-wheeler on the Northeast Side. The accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Friday along North Weidner Road and Crosswinds Way. Police said the car ran a red light...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
1 teen arrested, 4 wanted after 15-year-old carjacked, assaulted outside Seguin Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – Seguin police have identified five teenagers accused of assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a Walmart parking lot and then stealing his car. Police said the incident took place at 8:45 p.m. on Monday outside the store in the 500 block of S. State Highway 123 Bypass.
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for killing 15-year-old after he was lured from Northwest Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in what appeared to be an act of revenge for a drug robbery, according to San Antonio police. Victor Nathaneal Rivas, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
news4sanantonio.com
Arson investigates origin of suspicious house fire on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a home on the Southwest Side. The fire started just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Mossledge Drive near Military Drive West. Crews were able to knock down the fire pretty quick. Luckily, nobody was home...
KSAT 12
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected serial car thief arrested after brief chase with police
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after being caught driving a stolen pickup truck with no license plates. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident started around 9 a.m. Friday morning near Highway 151 and Callaghan Road. An officer located a Ford F-250 without license...
San Antonio Police looking for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are currently searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since August 17. Jeremiah Lopez, 15, was last seen in the 5700 block of Golf Heights. He is described as being 5'10", weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
KSAT 12
Police investigate after deceased person found with ‘full-body trauma’ just west of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a person was found dead with what officers described as “full-body trauma.”. The body was discovered just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of El Paso Street and S. Frio Street, just outside Interstate 10, west of downtown.
KSAT 12
Armed man threatens employee, robs Lowe’s on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed a Lowe’s on the Northwest Side and threatened an employee with a gun. The incident took place at noon on Aug. 17 at the store located in the 7900 block of Callaghan Road, near Interstate 10.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who robbed a Lowes store
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from a Lowes store. The robbery happened August 17, around noon at a Lowes towards the Northside of town on Callaghan Road. Police say the suspect placed multiple items in the shopping cart and attempted...
Police recover $100,000 stolen machine used for medical procedures, arrest two suspects
SAN ANTONIO — Police officers were at the right place at the right time Thursday afternoon, when they overheard reports of a stolen botox machine on their radio. Officers pulled over and arrested two men who had the $100,000 machine in the back of their pickup truck. No word...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for remaining suspects in Walmart parking lot robbery in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – The suspects, involved in a robbery that happened in a Walmart parking lot, have been identified. The Seguin Police Department says the robbery occurred Monday, September 5, at a Walmart parking lot off of the S. State Hwy 123 Bypass. The victims, a 16-year-old male, and...
Comments / 0