Arizona State

MARIA ESCOBAR
4d ago

What a dedicated elected official, pillar of the community!! Not! You know this behavior is typical in mexico's government and now it's becoming typical in our government. CLOSE THE BORDER.

AZFamily

Polls show close results for Arizona's Governor and U.S. Senate seat

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
Washington Examiner

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake wants to abolish state income tax if elected

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said Thursday she wanted to abolish the state’s income tax but failed to provide details on how she’d do it. “I want to eventually get rid of the income tax if we can do that,” Lake told KTAR News's The Mike Broomhead Show. “I haven’t made that promise because I don’t want to make a promise that I can’t keep.”
Arizona Government
arizonasuntimes.com

Emerson Poll Shows Tight Races for Arizona Senate, Governor

An Emerson poll released Friday shows that both the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona, are essentially dead-heats. The poll shows Senator Mark Kelly (R-AZ) leading his insurgent challenger Blake Masters by only two points, 47 percent to 45 percent. Five percent of voters remain undecided, and four percent say they will vote for someone else. Meanwhile, 53 percent say they expect Kelly to win, regardless of whom they support.
AZFamily

Polls show close Governor and Senate races ahead of election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent survey shows a close race between the Democratic and Republican candidates running for Arizona Governor and the U.S. Senate seat. Emerson College Polling surveyed 627 likely voters during Sept. 6-7. According to the results released Friday, the top two political races in Arizona are running neck and neck heading into the final two months of the election. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democratic candidate Mark Kelly leads his Republican opponent Blake Masters by two points (47%-45%), which is within the margin of error.
KTAR.com

US renames sites in Arizona, other states with Native American slur

PHOENIX – Nearly 70 geographical features in Arizona were renamed Thursday by federal officials to replace a word considered derogatory toward Native American women. The Interior Department completed a yearlong process of changing out the names of nearly 650 mountain peaks, lakes, streams, springs and other components of the federal landscape that contained the word “squaw.”
AZFamily

Counties with the most seniors in Arizona

PHOENIX (Stacker) - Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents.
kyma.com

Kari Lakes abortion stance in question by Arizona doctors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona doctors are begging republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake to be clear about her stance on abortion ahead of the general election. They say it’s harmful to Arizona voters to not have an honest viewpoint on abortion from a candidate in the race to run the state of Arizona.
Arizona Mirror

Election activists are seeking the ‘cast vote record’ from 2020. Here’s what it is and why they want it.

Elections departments across the country are getting tons of near-identical requests for an obscure document generated by ballot-counting machines, spurred by people who insist this record could help detect fraudulent voting patterns that show former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 presidential election. It is the latest example of the endless, fruitless quest for […] The post Election activists are seeking the ‘cast vote record’ from 2020. Here’s what it is and why they want it. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ABC 15 News

New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona

Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
NBC News

‘I don’t recognize that party anymore’: Election denialism at epicenter of Arizona midterm elections

Republican primary voters in Arizona nominated four statewide candidates who questioned President Biden's electoral victory in Arizona: Kari Lake for Governor, Blake Masters for Senate, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General, and Mark Finchem for Secretary of State. If elected, these individuals will be in power for the 2024 presidential election, and could have key roles to play in certifying results in a state that could decide the presidency. Sept. 7, 2022.
AZFamily

Gov. Doug Ducey claims stop-gap border fix has led to drug busts

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Doug Ducey spent the day in Yuma to see firsthand how his temporary border barrier is working. The state spent millions on stacked shipping containers to fill gaps. So, how effective are they? The governor said the containers have helped law enforcement. “The operational control that we have allows us to not only interdict the migrants but to really stop the flow of drug cartels and activity,” Ducey said. The governor boasted that his plan will cut off the flow of illegal drugs smuggled across the border, particularly the flow of deadly fentanyl. “This is a poisoning of people,” he said.
12 News

Arizona Democrat who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August primary...
