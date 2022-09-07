ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Eliza Fletcher Murder Suspect Spotted Cleaning Out Car After Abduction

By AJ McDougall
 4 days ago
WREG-TV

Hours after kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher was snatched violently off the street early Friday, a suspect in her abduction and first-degree murder spent more than an hour cleaning the inside of his car, according to surveillance video obtained by Tennessee news station WREG-TV. According to the footage, Cleotha Abston—who would be arrested the next day—pulled up to his brother’s Memphis apartment complex just before 8 a.m. Once there, a distant Abston can be seen lingering inside and around the vehicle, before darting to his brother’s apartment. He comes back out a few minutes later, according to WREG, and then begins to clean the car. A witness told investigators that Abston, in a strange mood, was using a carpet-cleaning product and then washed his clothes inside, court documents obtained by the station showed. Fletcher’s body was found outside a vacant home by Memphis authorities on Monday evening.

