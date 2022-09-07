Read full article on original website
Poll reveals power of targeting "persuadable" seniors in Florida
The governor's race in Florida is polling incredibly tight and will likely come down to a well-defined group of "persuadable" senior voters who tend to care way more about economic issues like inflation and jobs than abortion or the environment. Those are the noteworthy findings of a new poll commissioned...
Kenyona 'Sunny' Matthews: We must redefine the American Dream
Wealth is one of the most important measures of success in the United States. Without wealth, a person will not be considered to have succeeded in American society. Most people believe that hard work is rewarded and that everyday people make their dreams come true. Their determination and merit will lead to wealth and allow them to achieve the American Dream. The American Dream is unfortunately elusive, requiring an individual to amass as much wealth and property...
Democrats get another chance to campaign on health care
For the second election cycle in a row, a Republican-appointed federal judge in Texas has given Democrats an opening to campaign on saving the Affordable Care Act — an opportunity they relish. Why it matters: Weaponizing the GOP's 2017 attempt to repeal and replace the ACA was hugely successful...
Muslim Americans see their political clout grow 20 years after 9/11
Story at a glance In the years following 9/11, anti-Muslim sentiment grew in the United States. From 2000 to 2009, hate crimes against Muslims spiked 500 percent. Muslim Americans coalesced and in 2020 out of the 1.5 million registered to vote, 71 percent cast a ballot. The political and cultural power of Muslim Americans has…
US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims' names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
Yellen touts boost, "fairness" from Biden economic policy wins
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday touted the economic impact of the Biden administration’s agenda, while acknowledging the blow soaring inflation has delivered to households. Why it matters: The remarks, delivered in a speech outside of Detroit, mark the beginning of a weekslong effort to sell President Joe Biden’s...
'5-alarm crisis': Teachers are doing their best. But America's schools are hurting.
I hear stories about educators being driven to leave their profession because of a lack of respect, low pay and next-to-impossible working conditions.
North Korea adopts more aggressive nuclear position
North Korea is toughening its nuclear policy with a new law saying the country will preemptively strike the United States or South Korea if they attempt to remove Kim Jong-un from power, state media reported Friday, according to the New York Times. Why it matters: The law, passed by North...
White House lists 6 ways to hold tech platforms accountable
After a "listening session" that gathered experts and critics of tech platforms' power at the White House Thursday, the Biden administration released a list of six "Principles for Enhancing Competition and Tech Platform Accountability." Why it matters: With efforts to pass tougher rules governing tech competition and privacy largely stymied...
The cost of miscommunication
Tone is often lost in email and text — and miscommunication across teams is costly, according to a recent Loom study. Why it matters: 91% of workers say their messages have been misunderstood or misinterpreted, while 1 in 5 say they have been reprimanded, demoted or fired because of it.
U.S. surpasses 1 million organ transplants as need continues to soar
The U.S. surpassed one million organ transplants on Friday, reaching a milestone decades after the first successful transplant with a kidney in 1954. Yes, but: The need for organ donors remains immense — more people are getting transplants than ever before — even as the nation's transplant system faces criticism for poor management and oversight.
Why Albania’s cyberattacks matter to the U.S.
A senior White House official sees this week's attribution of cyberattacks against the Albanian government to Iran as a much-needed step to establish cyber diplomacy norms. Driving the news: Earlier this week, the U.S. government and Microsoft attributed a series of destructive cyberattacks against the Albanian government to Iranian state-sponsored hackers.
New push to define Bidenomics
After months of gloom, the Biden administration is becoming more eager to define — and talk about — Bidenomics. Why it matters: The White House isn't introducing major new policy proposals. Rather, it's talking about the Biden economic record as something to embrace, suggesting a shifting tone heading into midterm elections and beyond.
Republicans take aim at corporate ratings system
Prominent GOP officials in Arizona are pushing back against a "responsible investing" business ratings system that many Republicans view as "woke capitalism." Context: Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) ratings measure a company's commitment to environmental issues like combating climate change, social issues like diversity and corporate governance issues like business ethics.
Political Pulse: Democrats crush GOP in the money race
Democrats enter the final stretch of the 2022 election with an enviable campaign war chest in Colorado. The four statewide Democrats have 13 times as much money in the bank as their GOP counterparts, an Axios Denver analysis finds. Why it matters: Campaign cash is not the sole predictor of...
Oz calls for September debate, criticizing Fetterman's offer
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania Senate, continued to press the issue of debates against his opponent John Fetterman, one day after the Democrat said he'd agree to participate in a single October debate. Driving the news: "The first debate has to be in September...
