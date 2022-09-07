ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Tempe Healing Fields remembers the victims of Sept. 11

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale Police Department offering pay bump for officers

The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways. Veteran Phoenix police officer needs the community's help. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Phoenix Police Officer who's been on the force for nearly 30 years is going...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix couple dies after argument ends in murder-suicide, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a couple dead near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap on Friday night. The investigation began after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside an apartment at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. Witnesses reportedly saw a man stand on a balcony...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School

Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport spokespeople say a record of 175,000 passengers flew out of Sky Harbor the day after the game.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman

A West Valley gym received a lot of feedback on a recent post saying they would be accepting Empowerment Scholarship Account money. Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a bystander is injured after a shooting at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon. Two men were in an argument in the parking lot when one man fired a gun, striking a man and a woman unrelated to the incident, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Buckeye police investigate 2 human smuggling cases in 24-hour timespan

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are investigating two suspected human smuggling cases, with both of them happening just north of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. Both incidents happened within 24 hours of each other, police said. In the first case, officers responded to reports of two "suspicious" vehicles parked on...
BUCKEYE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona

Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
GUADALUPE, AZ
12 News

'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting

PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
PHOENIX, AZ

