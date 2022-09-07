Read full article on original website
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide in north Phoenix
Two people have died after an apparent murder-suicide near 23rd and Dunlap avenues in north Phoenix.
AZFamily
Growing number of copper thefts could impact Arizona’s 911 system, CenturyLink warns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Telecommunications company CenturyLink says ongoing theft of its copper wire lines has cost nearly $1 million in damages around the Valley this year alone. The hefty price tag isn’t the only concern. The company also says it could result in outages to 911 services.
AZFamily
Department of Child Safety says neglect led to child drowning in Phoenix
The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways.
AZFamily
Tempe Healing Fields remembers the victims of Sept. 11
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday.
New booster shots arriving as COVID fatigue soars
Local pharmacies and clinics are starting to receive the newest COVID-19 booster shots but some people say they're done.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Announces Effort to Combat Animal Cruelty in Arizona
Attorney Rachel Mitchell recently announced the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) would continue to strengthen its efforts to combat animal cruelty, which research points to being a gateway crime to more serious offenses. “As you know, I am a believer in the ‘broken windows’ approach to reducing crime,” Mitchell...
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
AZFamily
Program looks to make Phoenix neighborhoods safer by installing alleyway gates
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- They keep the trash off sidewalks and provide easy access for repairs, but in recent years alleys have become a source of frustration, leading to crime and illegal dumping. Now the City of Phoenix is responding, offering to gate off some alleyways. “We knew something had...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Police Department offering pay bump for officers
The City of Phoenix is expanding the pilot program, and officials say $500,000 will be used to install gates in about 45 alleyways.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix couple dies after argument ends in murder-suicide, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating a murder-suicide that left a couple dead near 23rd Avenue and Dunlap on Friday night. The investigation began after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots from inside an apartment at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 9. Witnesses reportedly saw a man stand on a balcony...
AZFamily
Former maintenance man at Chandler apartment complex accused of molesting 7-year-old boy
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday.
AZFamily
3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport spokespeople say a record of 175,000 passengers flew out of Sky Harbor the day after the game.
AZFamily
Family pleas for leads in homicide case of missing Phoenix woman
Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school.
ABC 15 News
One dead, bystander injured in shooting at north Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX — Police say one man is dead and a bystander is injured after a shooting at a strip mall near 19th Avenue and Bell Road Saturday afternoon. Two men were in an argument in the parking lot when one man fired a gun, striking a man and a woman unrelated to the incident, according to police.
AZFamily
Mesa residents on Section 8 have trouble finding landlords accepting vouchers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surging rent prices are impacting many Arizona families. Many people have shared their stories of being told to pay more or move out. Unfortunately, it’s now affecting those who are already on rental assistance. Some say it’s become a full-time job to find a...
fox10phoenix.com
Buckeye police investigate 2 human smuggling cases in 24-hour timespan
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye police are investigating two suspected human smuggling cases, with both of them happening just north of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. Both incidents happened within 24 hours of each other, police said. In the first case, officers responded to reports of two "suspicious" vehicles parked on...
Drug overdose ruled as cause of Sun City firefighter’s death
SUN CITY, Ariz. — A medical examination found that the death of an on-duty Sun City firefighter in June stemmed from an accidental drug overdose. Shane Godbehere, 36, died in his sleep while he was working at Station 131. He was a 15-year veteran of the department. >> Live,...
azbigmedia.com
Mint Cannabis brings first 24-hour dispensary to Arizona
Mint Cannabis will soon be the first dispensary in Arizona, and one of a handful of dispensaries in the country, to have the ability to offer 24-hour service, 365 days per year to those 21 and older. “The Mint is well known for innovation and pushing the envelope in the...
'It is uncontrollable': Former North Star resident speaks out about crime, unsafe conditions following deadly shooting
PHOENIX — In February 2021, Jeremiah Grandstaff was placed by the Department of Child Safety in an apartment-style complex off Mountain View Road in north Phoenix. It was an independent living community for youths aged 16 to 20 operated by North Star Independent Living Services. Its website touts its facilities as "a safe place to call home" and a "reliable place to develop life skills."
