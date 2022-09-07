LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO