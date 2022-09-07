Read full article on original website
KCBD
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers for Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help with the Blitz Build. The organization is in the midst of the Blitz Build, a campaign to build three houses in 12 days. This is the third annual Blitz Build. Volunteers will receive a...
KCBD
Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
KCBD
84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Halloween approaches, many Lubbock businesses are announcing how they are joining in the festivities. 84 Lumber is hosting a Trunk of Treat event on Oct 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be located at 102 E 50th St. The event will...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Missy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Missy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix. Missy is shy and would do well with other dogs to build her confidence. But with some time and love should be your best friend! Missy is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our second in person job fair since the pandemic started next week on September 13, 2022. The Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Job seekers will be able to meet and speak with employers from throughout the South Plains region to share their resumes, discuss job requirements, promote their skills, and schedule interviews. There is no pre-registration required for job seekers and there is NO COST to attend.
KCBD
Buddy Holly Center presents West Texas Hall of Fame: “Sunday Night Jam”
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery, in partnership with Texas Tech University’s Southwest Music Archive, presents the first of the West Texas Walk of Fame Exhibition Series: Sunday Night Jam. This exhibition largely focuses on Christopher B. “Stubb” Stubblefield, Jesse...
KCBD
American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents. The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up. The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11. Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville. Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West...
KCBD
Texas Tech Hosts Grand Opening of Black Cultural Center
Texas Tech University opened the doors to its new Black Cultural Center earlier today. “This facility is part of our commitment to recruit, support and retain our students,” said Texas Tech President, Lawrence Schovanec. “It will be a place for students, faculty, staff and alumni to gather and was designed to enhance academic programs across campus.”
KCBD
City’s emergency rent assistance program to be suspended Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, new applications for rent assistance will no longer be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 12, 2022. Priority will be given to eviction diversion and utility disconnection...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chopper
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. This distinguished gentleman is very obedient and kind. He loves a comfy couch and does best with female dogs. Chopper is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Former Councilman Floyd Price wants to bring back ‘90s juvenile curfew system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday in a Lubbock City Council meeting Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell expressed the department’s concerns about recent juvenile crime. “But it is causing a safety issue for our community at large,” Mitchell said. Former Councilman, LPD Officer, and current Reserve Deputy for...
KCBD
United Supermarkets & Market Street once again celebrate National Teddy Bear Day with fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, United Supermarkets and Market Street presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $9,600 in honor of National Teddy Bear Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The funds will go to support their children’s programs. The funds are raised through the...
KCBD
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with you high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Sept. 9.
KCBD
Kidnapped Lubbock woman found safe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Elisa Franco, who was reportedly kidnapped on Friday, has been located, according to police. Lubbock police asked for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena. Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street...
KCBD
Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon. The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:. Ralls. Earth. Ransom Canyon. Idalou. Wilson. Shallowater. Brownfield. Anton. Crosbyton. Tahoka.
KCBD
We’ve Moved: KCBD NewsChannel 11′s new address
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 studios have moved!. Give us a call at 806-749-1111. If you have an immediate or general concern about closed captioning:. Phone: 806-761-4231 - ask for Ricky Price or call 806-744-1414. Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com. If you want to file a complaint about Closed Captioning:
KCBD
Pedestrian injured, struck by vehicle in 3500 block of 50th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of 50th Street on Saturday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Police are speaking with the driver on scene. We’ll continue to update this story as details are...
KCBD
Chance for thunderstorms this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We aren’t done with the warmth just yet. It reached 90 in Lubbock Friday afternoon; typical high this time of year is 87. First, for Friday night football games it’ll be mostly clear and warm. Temperature in the 80s, dropping to the 70s by about 9 to 9:30.
