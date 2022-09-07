ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers for Blitz Build

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help with the Blitz Build. The organization is in the midst of the Blitz Build, a campaign to build three houses in 12 days. This is the third annual Blitz Build. Volunteers will receive a...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Halloween approaches, many Lubbock businesses are announcing how they are joining in the festivities. 84 Lumber is hosting a Trunk of Treat event on Oct 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be located at 102 E 50th St. The event will...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Lubbock, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Missy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Missy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pit mix. Missy is shy and would do well with other dogs to build her confidence. But with some time and love should be your best friend! Missy is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Workforce Solutions South Plains to host in-person job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is hosting our second in person job fair since the pandemic started next week on September 13, 2022. The Job Fair will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Job seekers will be able to meet and speak with employers from throughout the South Plains region to share their resumes, discuss job requirements, promote their skills, and schedule interviews. There is no pre-registration required for job seekers and there is NO COST to attend.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Buddy Holly Center presents West Texas Hall of Fame: “Sunday Night Jam”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A portion of the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Arts Gallery, in partnership with Texas Tech University’s Southwest Music Archive, presents the first of the West Texas Walk of Fame Exhibition Series: Sunday Night Jam. This exhibition largely focuses on Christopher B. “Stubb” Stubblefield, Jesse...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents. The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up. The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seminars
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Sharon Maines announces retirement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Sharon has anchored Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. You’ll continue to see Sharon Maines through this month on KCBD NewsChannel 11. Police investigating overnight shooting near 37th and Nashville. Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run in West...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech Hosts Grand Opening of Black Cultural Center

Texas Tech University opened the doors to its new Black Cultural Center earlier today. “This facility is part of our commitment to recruit, support and retain our students,” said Texas Tech President, Lawrence Schovanec. “It will be a place for students, faculty, staff and alumni to gather and was designed to enhance academic programs across campus.”
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City’s emergency rent assistance program to be suspended Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, new applications for rent assistance will no longer be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 12, 2022. Priority will be given to eviction diversion and utility disconnection...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chopper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a 5-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for three months. This distinguished gentleman is very obedient and kind. He loves a comfy couch and does best with female dogs. Chopper is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KCBD

Kidnapped Lubbock woman found safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Elisa Franco, who was reportedly kidnapped on Friday, has been located, according to police. Lubbock police asked for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena. Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon. The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:. Ralls. Earth. Ransom Canyon. Idalou. Wilson. Shallowater. Brownfield. Anton. Crosbyton. Tahoka.
RANSOM CANYON, TX
KCBD

We’ve Moved: KCBD NewsChannel 11′s new address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD NewsChannel 11 studios have moved!. Give us a call at 806-749-1111. If you have an immediate or general concern about closed captioning:. Phone: 806-761-4231 - ask for Ricky Price or call 806-744-1414. Email: closedcaptioning@kcbd.com. If you want to file a complaint about Closed Captioning:
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pedestrian injured, struck by vehicle in 3500 block of 50th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3500 block of 50th Street on Saturday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Police are speaking with the driver on scene. We’ll continue to update this story as details are...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Chance for thunderstorms this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We aren’t done with the warmth just yet. It reached 90 in Lubbock Friday afternoon; typical high this time of year is 87. First, for Friday night football games it’ll be mostly clear and warm. Temperature in the 80s, dropping to the 70s by about 9 to 9:30.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy